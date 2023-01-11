good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 11, 2023
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Oriana Chorale will start rehearsals for the Spring Season concerts on Jan. 30

By: Staff Report
1
0

Rotary Mission Ten is Jan. 28

The San Juan Bautista Rotary Mission Ten half marathon, 10-mile and 5K run will take place Jan. 28, starting at 406 Second Street Mission Plaza. The deadline to register for all events is 5pm Jan. 27. Registration costs range from $15 to $70 per runner. 

The 39th annual event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hollister. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and charities. The event also includes a 1-mile Fun Run for kids. 

All running events start and finish in front of the San Juan Mission. Registration costs include a long sleeve T-shirt, swag bag and finisher medal. Theme teams are encouraged, and medals will be awarded to winners. 

For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ymvu9tte

Spring rehearsals start Jan. 30

Oriana Chorale will start rehearsals for the Spring Season concerts on Jan. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street. Rehearsals are from 7-9pm. All singers are welcome. No auditions are required.

Community Foundation opens Disaster Relief Fund

In response to the current flooding disaster in San Benito County, the Community Foundation for San Benito County has opened a Disaster Recovery Fund to aid community members experiencing hardships related to the storm conditions and flooding.

Gifts to the San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund can be made through the foundation’s website, https://givesanbenito.org/, or mailed to the Foundation at 440 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA 95023.

The direct link to the fund is https://tinyurl.com/498xfcms. For more information, call the Foundation at 831.630.1924

Volunteers needed to save lives

The Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast (SPSCC) seeks volunteers in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties to train in offering suicide prevention and crisis counseling services via phone, chat and text.

The 40-plus hour training will be offered virtually from Feb. 2-April 6, on Thursdays from 5:30-8:15, says a press release from SPSCC. New trainees will join a community of people dedicated to helping and connecting with others to prevent suicide, support those in crisis and reduce mental health stigma.

“Our Volunteer Lifeline Call Responders receive extensive training and ongoing support to provide crisis de-escalation, care, and compassion for our local communities,” said Associate Program Director Molly Touse, Education and Training, SPSCC. “Everybody has a role to play in preventing suicide and our Lifeline has lots of ways people can take part.” 

SPSCC also offers training for Suicide Alertness for Everyone or safeTALK, a half-day alertness workshop that prepares anyone over the age of 15, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper, says the press release.

The next safeTALK training will be offered in person 10am-2pm Feb. 2 at 104 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz.

“Individuals are less likely to take action on thoughts of suicide after speaking to someone who listens without judgment,” said Touse. 

For more information, call 831.459.9373 ext. 37, or email [email protected] 

Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast was established to reduce and prevent suicides in the Central Coast by increasing community awareness and education, supporting individuals in crisis and helping those who have lost someone to suicide. SPSCC is an accredited member of the 988 national network of more than 200 crisis centers and is supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), says the press release.  

The 988 Lifeline provides free 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit

Staff Report -
California faces a $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin...
Community

County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane

Michael Moore -
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people...
Business

Hazel Hawkins to close home healthcare department

Staff Report -
In an effort to cut costs as Hazel Hawkins...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit

County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane