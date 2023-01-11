Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Rotary Mission Ten is Jan. 28

The San Juan Bautista Rotary Mission Ten half marathon, 10-mile and 5K run will take place Jan. 28, starting at 406 Second Street Mission Plaza. The deadline to register for all events is 5pm Jan. 27. Registration costs range from $15 to $70 per runner.

The 39th annual event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hollister. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and charities. The event also includes a 1-mile Fun Run for kids.

All running events start and finish in front of the San Juan Mission. Registration costs include a long sleeve T-shirt, swag bag and finisher medal. Theme teams are encouraged, and medals will be awarded to winners.

For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ymvu9tte.

Spring rehearsals start Jan. 30

Oriana Chorale will start rehearsals for the Spring Season concerts on Jan. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street. Rehearsals are from 7-9pm. All singers are welcome. No auditions are required.

Community Foundation opens Disaster Relief Fund

In response to the current flooding disaster in San Benito County, the Community Foundation for San Benito County has opened a Disaster Recovery Fund to aid community members experiencing hardships related to the storm conditions and flooding.

Gifts to the San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund can be made through the foundation’s website, https://givesanbenito.org/, or mailed to the Foundation at 440 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA 95023.

The direct link to the fund is https://tinyurl.com/498xfcms. For more information, call the Foundation at 831.630.1924

Volunteers needed to save lives

The Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast (SPSCC) seeks volunteers in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties to train in offering suicide prevention and crisis counseling services via phone, chat and text.

The 40-plus hour training will be offered virtually from Feb. 2-April 6, on Thursdays from 5:30-8:15, says a press release from SPSCC. New trainees will join a community of people dedicated to helping and connecting with others to prevent suicide, support those in crisis and reduce mental health stigma.

“Our Volunteer Lifeline Call Responders receive extensive training and ongoing support to provide crisis de-escalation, care, and compassion for our local communities,” said Associate Program Director Molly Touse, Education and Training, SPSCC. “Everybody has a role to play in preventing suicide and our Lifeline has lots of ways people can take part.”

SPSCC also offers training for Suicide Alertness for Everyone or safeTALK, a half-day alertness workshop that prepares anyone over the age of 15, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper, says the press release.

The next safeTALK training will be offered in person 10am-2pm Feb. 2 at 104 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz.

“Individuals are less likely to take action on thoughts of suicide after speaking to someone who listens without judgment,” said Touse.

For more information, call 831.459.9373 ext. 37, or email [email protected]

Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast was established to reduce and prevent suicides in the Central Coast by increasing community awareness and education, supporting individuals in crisis and helping those who have lost someone to suicide. SPSCC is an accredited member of the 988 national network of more than 200 crisis centers and is supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), says the press release.

The 988 Lifeline provides free 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress