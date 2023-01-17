good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 17, 2023
File photo
CommunityFeaturedNewsSchools

Local students read 8.1M words

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Office of Education announced the results of its “There’s Snow Better Time to Read” reading challenge this week, praising students who collectively read 8,120,876 words from Oct. 1-Nov. 30, says a press release from the office. The students doubled the challenge by County Superintendent Krystal Lomanto to read 4 million words or more. 

Eighty-eight students met the fall contest’s 25,000-word challenge and two students read more than 100,000 words Darius Du, a second grader at Rancho Santana was the top reader, reading 170,010 words. Ethan Hatch, from Tres Pinos Elementary, read 109,468 words. 

Overall, students in Ms. Ponzini’s class at Tres Pinos Elementary read 557,955 words while Spring Grove Elementary School students read “an incredible 1,849,386 words,” says the press release. Prizes will be awarded later this month. 

“Congratulations to everyone who participated and best of luck to students in the upcoming Winter Reading Challenge which runs through Jan. 31, 2023,” says the press release from the county office of education. 

A complete list of award winners is posted on the SBCOE website at www.sbcoe.org

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
