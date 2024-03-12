The annual Bach to Blues concert will take place at the Gavilan College Theater at 7pm March 16.

Back to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and amazing local talent. This year’s guest performers include Kaye Bohler and the Hollister High School Band, says a press release from Gilroy-based Gavilan College.

For 40 years Bohler’s touring career has taken her all over the entire Pacifica Northwest, Southwest and abroad to Paris and Japan, says the press release. With multiple appearances at the International Monterey Blues Festival, Eureka Blues by the Bay, the Fountain Blues Festival San Jose and many other festival appearances from Los Angeles to Seattle, Kaye has recorded social consciousness singles with Woman in the Whitehouse in 2015, The Country I love in 2020 and Stand Up and Fight in 2023.

“It’s a wonderful, family event!” shared Maria Amirkhanian, Gavilan College music faculty member and longtime organizer of Bach to Blues. “Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. Buy your tickets now before they sell out!”

General admission tickets cost $20. Students get in for $10. Tickets will be sold at the door, or purchased online at bit.ly/bachtoblues24.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill, and the Gavilan College site in Hollister. All proceeds will benefit the Gavilan College Music Program.