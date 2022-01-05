good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 6, 2022
Article Search
hecker pass road highway crash cal fire california highway patrol
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Photo: Major injuries in Hecker Pass plunge

By: Tarmo Hannula
650
0

Emergency officials pull the driver out of a caved-in Honda Civic on Hecker Pass Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old male driver, with a male passenger—both of Hollister—were traveling east on Hecker Pass Road (Highway 152) at 2:45pm when the driver lost control. The Honda shot off the right shoulder and barrel-rolled down a 30-foot hill. While the 32-year-old passenger managed to escape without injuries, the driver was trapped. A crew from Cal Fire quickly freed the victim from the car. He was taken to the fairgrounds where a CALSTAR air ambulance picked him up and flew him to trauma center. California Highway Patrol officer Alyssa Gutierrez said the driver was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident is still under investigation.

hecker pass road highway crash cal fire california highway patrol calstar helicopter
A CALSTAR air ambulance lifts off from the entrance to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday on its way to an out of county trauma center with the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff on nearby Hecker Pass. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

New disc golf course installed at Vista Park Hill

Tarmo Hannula -
It may not have been done according to the...
News

Hollister welcomes first baby of 2022

Tarmo Hannula -
Only five minutes into the New Year, a new...
High School Sports

Noah Nelson looks to continue improvement as league duals begin

Tarmo Hannula -
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdowns...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
vista park hill disc golf joseph sanchez

New disc golf course installed at Vista Park Hill

Letter: Bell signifies California’s history