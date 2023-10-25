good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 27, 2023
san benito county chamber awards maria cid
Maria Cid (center) is joined by various city, county and state representatives in being honored as Woman of the Year during the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Dinner and Dance at Leal Vineyards on Oct. 21. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

San Benito County Chamber honors community

Local people, businesses recognized at awards ceremony

By: Staff Report
50
0

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce honored the people, businesses and organizations Oct. 21 who work to support their community in a variety of ways.

The Annual Awards Dinner and Dance was held at Leal Vineyards in Hollister.

The following were recognized by the chamber, along with proclamations from the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, County of San Benito, and state assembly and senate:

Woman of the Year: Maria Cid

Maria Cid, who owns Maria Cid Insurance Agency, dedicates her free time to various community endeavors. Among her efforts, she works with DACA students, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation and as board member for Youth Alliance. She played a pivotal role in raising awareness and support following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

She was named chair of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, vice chair of the SBC Chamber, board director for the Latino Family Fund, board director for 6th Street Studios and Art Center and recently an Ambassador for the Gilroy Foundation. She graduated from Leadership Gilroy Class of 2022, raising $74,000 with her classmates for Gilroy Veterans Hall.

Cid said she and her family have been “welcomed with open arms” in San Benito County.

“This community has so much love, they just give with all their heart,” she said. “I’m so grateful for this award that I’m receiving.”

Cid thanked her family for being the first to help out with every fundraiser and event she supports.

“Without their support, I couldn’t give back the way that I do,” she said.

Man of the Year: Ramiro Rodriguez

san benito county chamber awards ramiro rodriguez
Ramiro Rodriguez thanks his family and friends for their support. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Ramiro Rodriguez is the owner/operator of R&R Labor and Crown Sanitation, and vice president of Infinity Solutions.

Rodriguez is known to give back to the community through numerous sponsorships and donations, including supporting the Kelly Freitas Memorial Golf Tournament, Lady Baler Golf and local football teams.

“This award received today is not just a reflection of individual efforts; it’s a celebration of the love, support and faith of this wonderful community, my dear friends and most importantly my incredible family,” he said. “I promise to do my best to be a positive force in this community and will always strive to be a better husband, a better father, a better son, a better brother, a better grandson, a better uncle, a better business owner, and most importantly a better community member as long as the good Lord allows me to live.”

Large Business of the Year: Pacific Scientific EMC

san benito county chamber awards pacific scientific emc
Todd Mussell of Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials speaks about the work of the business. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials has been operating in Hollister since 1975. 

The business develops and manufactures advanced pyrotechnic components and subsystems, used in a range of aerospace and defense applications, such as emergency egress and flight termination systems.

Small Business of the Year: La Catrina

san benito county chamber awards la catrina
Gustavo Jr. (left) and Sr. Gonzalez speak about their downtown Hollister restaurant, La Catrina. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

La Catrina, which opened in 2014, is a family owned and operated Mexican restaurant located at 449 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister.

The restaurant serves many events, oftentimes supporting local nonprofits and business functions. It also provided meals to those in need through programs such as Great Plates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entrepreneur Business of the Year: MMM Churros

san benito county chamber awards mmm churros
San Benito County Supervisor Angela Curro (left) and San Juan Bautista Mayor Leslie Jordan (right) congratulate the Jones family for their business, MMM Churros. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Mike and Priscilla Jones launched their home-based business MMM Churros in 2020, and are in the process of opening locations at the Northridge Mall in Salinas and downtown Hollister.

The couple and their three children are involved in the business, which participates and donates to a variety of community events.

Non-Profit Business of the Year: Girls Inc. of the Central Coast

san benito county chamber awards girls inc
Girls Inc. of the Central Coast provides various programs for young women. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Girls Inc. of the Central Coast organizes programs focused on leadership and self-empowerment for girls ages 8 to 18. These programs are held at 30 school sites in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

Agricultural Business of the Year: Central Ag Supply

san benito county chamber awards central ag supply
The Gillio family and Corey Shaffer (right) were recognized for their work with Central Ag Supply. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Jim and Tricia Gillio own Central Ag Supply LLC, 4364 Bolsa Road in Hollister.

The business provides products and services for those in the agricultural industry, and is a frequent sponsor and promoter of local events and businesses.

Service Business of the Year: Gavilan College

san benito county chamber awards gavilan college
Gavilan College President Pedro Avila (right) is joined by trustees and staff of the college at the awards dinner. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Gavilan College is currently constructing its San Benito campus.

The new campus, located on Fairview Road near the Highway 25 intersection, will be built in phases. The first phase will consist of a 35,000-square-foot multipurpose building with eight classrooms equipped with the latest technology to allow distance and remote learning, according to Gavilan College officials. The building will include lab space, support services, limited food service and collaboration spaces.

Green Business of the Year: RJR Recycling

san benito county chamber awards rjr recycling
Robert Rodriguez II of RJR Recycling (from left) shakes hands with Hollister City Manager David Mirrione and City Councilmember Rick Perez. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Established in 1995, RJR Recycling is a family owned and operated business.

The business, which provides various recycling, hauling and junk removal services, often contributes to many local school and nonprofit events.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

