Hollister HS Boys Basketball (4-4 overall)

Recent results: In the Rancho San Juan Tournament: won 57-28 vs. Gonzales; lost 63-55 at Rancho San Juan; lost 48-42 vs. Everett Alvarez

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 vs. Watsonville, 7pm Jan. 9 at Marina

NOTES: In the win over Gonzales, Brody Cotter scored 15, Devin Townsend had 11, Savion Loza had nine and Kody Dickens tallied eight points.

Against RSJ, Townsend led with 17, Dickens and Cotter each scored 11 and Chandler Crutcher contributed 10. The Balers finished fourth in the tournament, with Cotter scoring 10 in the finale against the Eagles.

Townsend and Cotter were selected to the All-Tournament Team and Townsend finished in second place in the three-point competition in a field of 16 players.

Hollister HS Girls Basketball (6-5 overall)

Recent results: In the Del Mar Tournament: won 60-56 vs. Menlo-Atherton; won 40-39 vs. Mt. Diablo, lost 70-36 vs. Valley Christian

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 6 at Watsonville, 7pm Jan. 10 at Soledad

NOTES: Madelyn Davis scored 20 points in the win over M-A. Emery Sparling contributed 13 and Judah Gonzalez tallied eight points.

Claire Gho had seven points, six rebounds and four assists. In the tournament semifinal win over Mt. Diablo, Sparling and Davis each scored nine points.

Hollister HS Boys Soccer (3-4-1 overall)

Recent results: won 2-0 vs. South San Francisco at the Santa Clara Tournament; lost 1-0 at Carlmont

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 6 at Greenfield; 5:45pm Jan. 8 vs. North Salinas

Hollister HS Girls Soccer (4-2 overall)

Recent results: won 2-1 vs. Aptos; lost 3-1 at Mountain View

Upcoming games: 5:45pm Jan. 7 vs. Watsonville; 5:45pm Jan. 9 at Soledad

NOTES: Summer Forest and Sam Alvarado-Castillo scored in the win over the Mariners. In the loss versus the Spartans, Kaplansky scored the lone Baler goal.

