It’s official: the 2019 high school spring sports season is over. Last Friday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) decided to cancel section, regional and state championship events, putting an end to any glimmer of hope coaches, athletes and fans had that the playoffs could still materialize.

On March 25, the Blossom Valley Athletic League decided to cancel the league season, and the Pacific Coast Athletic League—the largest league in the Central Coast Section with 34 schools—followed suit. Twenty-six of the 34 schools in the PCAL will not have students returning to campus for the remainder of the school year.

The other eight schools have closed campuses until May 4, with the possibility some or all of them will finish the school year via distance learning.