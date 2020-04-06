good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 6, 2020
Scenes like this are a thing of the past as the high school spring sports season has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
FeaturedSports

Spring sports season is officially done

By: Emanuel Lee
It’s official: the 2019 high school spring sports season is over. Last Friday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) decided to cancel section, regional and state championship events, putting an end to any glimmer of hope coaches, athletes and fans had that the playoffs could still materialize. 

On March 25, the Blossom Valley Athletic League decided to cancel the league season, and the Pacific Coast Athletic League—the largest league in the Central Coast Section with 34 schools—followed suit. Twenty-six of the 34 schools in the PCAL will not have students returning to campus for the remainder of the school year.

The other eight schools have closed campuses until May 4, with the possibility some or all of them will finish the school year via distance learning.  

Avatar
Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

