The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding producers in San Benito and Santa Clara counties that the deadline for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is Sept. 11.

Through CFAP, USDA is making $16 billion available in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to Covid-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities. Dairy, livestock, nurseries and an expanded range of specialty crops are covered.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms at farmers.gov/cfap. Also on the website, producers can find a payment calculator to help them identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments.

Producers self-certify their records when applying for CFAP and that documentation is not submitted with the application. However, producers may be asked for their documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities, so producers should retain the information used to complete their application.

For information, call the San Benito-Santa Clara FSA Office at 831.637.4360.

Producers urged to consider disaster assistance before deadline

The USDA Farm Service Agency is encouraging producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage, before the crop deadline of Sept. 1.

Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available.

Beginning, underserved and limited resources farmers are now eligible for free catastrophic level coverage.

Federal crop insurance coverage is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents.

For information on NAP, service fees, sales deadlines, contact the San Benito and Santa Clara Counties USDA Service Center at 831.637.4360 or visit fsa.usda.gov.