March 30, 2020
2020 Census season underway

By: Erik Chalhoub
More than 32 percent of Hollister residents have already filled out the 2020 Census form before the effort officially kicks off April 1.

According to response data provided by the United States Census Bureau, San Benito County had a 31 percent self-response rate as of March 30, slightly below California’s 32.5 percent.

Only six percent of San Juan Bautista residents had so far filled out the form.

Letters from the 2020 Census arrived in mailboxes in early March. Instead of a form to fill out, the letter offered a link and login code. For the first time, most people will be invited to complete their census questionnaire online at my2020census.gov.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau extended its deadlines and suspended its field operations for two weeks to April 15. As such, the public is encouraged to fill out its forms online.

Data collected in the census every 10 years is used for the appropriation of more than $675 billion in annual federal funding and apportionment for the House of Representatives. Census data also assists in the drawing of voting precincts, congressional and state legislative districts, and school districts.

If there is an undercount in California, the state could lose a seat in Congress and receive less federal funding.​​​

For information, visit 2020census.gov.

Erik Chalhoub

