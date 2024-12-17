Hollister High School culinary teacher and chef Mike Fisher has been named San Benito High School District’s Manager of Nutrition Services, effective at the start of the new semester in January.

Mr. Fisher, a 2003 Baler alumnus, has led the school’s culinary program for the past six years, transitioning the program into an active food service operation.

“The students are not only culinary students,” he noted. “They play a role in student nutrition, on-campus catering and athletic concessions. The program is driven by high-volume cooking and quality customer service.

“By the time a student reaches the advanced class, they are certified food handlers with a strong sense of professionalism.”

A ‘New Era of Student Nutrition’

He said the next step is to bring the school into “the new era of student nutrition. The theme is ‘scratch cooking,’ in which students are fed real food that is taken from raw to cooked here on campus. I plan on fostering stronger partnerships with local farmers.

“Scratch cooking will allow us to further educate the students on healthy eating and give them career skills that make them job-ready right out of high school. I envision a student intern program that allows students to have a direct impact on what their peers are eating. We will do this by offering on-campus internships for advanced culinary students.”

After graduating from high school, Mr. Fisher thrived as an employee in the hospitality industry. “My immediate plan was to work my way through the ranks of hotels and restaurants around the world, but I looked into culinary schools and found one that was a fit for me: Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, France.”

After graduating from that prestigious school, Mr. Fisher said he “started at the bottom and moved my way to the top positions in various kitchens,” traveling all over the United States and Europe to work for a variety of accomplished chefs.

Eventually, he moved home to open his own business, Fisher’s restaurant in downtown Hollister.

When the job of culinary instructor opened at his alma mater in 2018, Mr. Fisher jumped at the chance to move to the classroom on a campus where his father and brother were already teaching.

“The career opportunity that I was given here at Hollister High School inspired me to become the student I was not in my earlier career,” he said. “Last year, I completed my bachelors degree and I am currently working on a master’s degree. I look back on the student I was at 18 years old. I wasn’t ready for the college pathway.

“It was the skills I learned on the jobsite that made me who I am today. That work experience taught me skills that made me a valuable employee that contributes to society. It gave me a livable wage as I navigated my career. It taught me to become a better student and a better teacher.

“My goal is to give the same experiences I learned in the field to the students here on campus. I believe my new position will make all this possible.”

Mike Fisher is pictured seasoning a culinary creation in his Hollister High School class. Photo: Nick Lovejoy

New role

John Frusetta, San Benito High School District’s Chief Budget Officer, said he is pleased to welcome Mr. Fisher into his new role on campus, particularly with the opening of the new Student Union/Cafeteria in the center of campus scheduled for early January.

“With over 3,400 students and staff at Hollister High School relying on nutritious meals every day, Mike’s extensive experience in managing high-volume cooking and his dedication to providing fresh, delicious food make him the ideal choice for this role,” Frusetta said.

Human Resources Director Cindi Peterson said Mr. Fisher is collaborating on recruiting a teacher to take his role to ensure the continued success of Hollister High’s high-quality Career Technical Education Culinary program.

“He has outlined a plan to actively support the program by engaging intern culinary students and partnering with the CTE Agriculture program to create farm-to-table opportunities,” she said.

Mr. Fisher will officially transition to the role of Manager of Nutrition Services at the start of the second semester when students return from winter break.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said Mr. Fisher bringing his culinary experience into his new role with Nutrition Services is an example that “every day is a great day to be a Baler!”