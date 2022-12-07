AAUW hopes to inspire girls to become political leaders

AAUW California announced its new virtual statewide program, Gov Trek. The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by galvanizing a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office.

Over five two-hour sessions, students will engage in interactive activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

Gov Trek is open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home, or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first-come, first-served basis at aauw-ca.org.

The registration deadline is Jan. 14. The program can accommodate 150 students.

Gov Trek is presented by AAUW California, the 9,000-plus member state arm of the American Association of University Women and its more than 115 local branches throughout California.

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs,” said Sandi Gabe, AAUW California president. “We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California.”