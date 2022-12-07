good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 8, 2022
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

County gains state funding for homeless

Homekey program will fund purchase of factory-built houses

By: Staff Report
25
0

San Benito County will receive $2.4 million in state funds to purchase factory-built homes for chronically homeless people, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month. 

The funds come from the California Homekey program, and will help the county buy a total of 11 prefabricated homes, the governor’s office said on Dec. 1. The program will also pay for supportive services for the residents of the new homes. 

Newsom first launched Homekey to keep unhoused Californians safe during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since expanded it as a cornerstone statewide homelessness program, says the press release. Homekey sets aside funds to equitably distribute awards, including by geography and for projects serving tribes and homeless youth. The program has been able to rapidly house people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, by helping local governments and tribal entities purchase or rehabilitate properties.

The awards announced Dec. 1 total $36 million for four communities, including San Benito County. 

“The success of Homekey proves what is possible when you are willing to challenge the status quo and try a new, outside of the box approach,” said Newsom. “In just a little over two years since its inception, Homekey has given thousands of Californians a place to call home.”

All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California, says the press release. The program has reportedly been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing.

“We are grateful to local communities for coming together to provide a place to call home for individuals experiencing homelessness, and placing them on the path to long-term safe, stable housing with supportive services,” said California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “From reusing a medical office building to providing factory-built homes, these final Round 2 Homekey awards show the spirit of innovation. In all, more than 200 Homekey projects have been funded since 2020, which will provide more than 12,500 interim and permanent affordable homes and improve the lives of individuals, families and neighborhoods across California.”

The Dec. 1 announcements also includes $11.6 million to the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo to convert a hotel into permanent housing; $19.9 million for the City of San Jose for interim housing that will be converted to permanent supportive homes; and $2.2 million for Santa Cruz County to convert a former commercial structure to housing. 

The Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will release a third round of Homekey funds in early 2023.

“Homekey is proof once again that what California is doing to solve homelessness—and to keep people from falling into homelessness in the first place—is moving with speed, innovation, and on-the-ground coordination,” added HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “HCD first heard about the Anderson Hotel through our work with Preservation Notice Law, and through robust technical assistance and flexible resources like Homekey, we are preserving much-needed affordable homes for seniors to age in place.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Dry year in California leads to meager water allocation

Staff Report -
As California faces a likely fourth consecutive year of...
Business

Oriana Chorale to perform holiday concerts in Hollister

Michael Moore -
The singers of San Benito Oriana Chorale—many of whom...
News

AAUW hopes to inspire girls to become political leaders

Staff Report -
AAUW California announced its new virtual statewide program, Gov...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,104FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
san luis reservoir drought

Dry year in California leads to meager water allocation

Oriana Chorale to perform holiday concerts in Hollister