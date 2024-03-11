Accelerated Achievement Academy was recently named a 2024 California Distinguished Middle School—one of the highest academic honors in the state, says an announcement from the Hollister school.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond on Feb. 29 recognized 293 middle schools and high schools selected for the 2024 California Distinguished Schools program. AAA was recognized for “demonstrating exceptional student performance and closing the achievement gap,” says the announcement from AAA.

AAA met the Distinguished Schools criteria by achieving performance benchmarks and reducing suspensions; and producing academic improvement among the school’s socioeconomically disadvantaged students and historically underserved groups.

“This august award recognizes the great work of our whole AAA/Calaveras school community,” AAA Principal Scott Wilbur said. “There is no way this award was possible without both schools’ exceptional students, teachers, families and support staff.”

The California Department of Education (CDE) selects Distinguished Schools based on their California School Dashboard (Dashboard) performance. Specifically, AAA was selected by analyzing data that demonstrated excellence, growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate, says the announcement from AAA. Information regarding the 2023 Dashboard is provided on the CDE California School Dashboard and System of Support web page.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 293 secondary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students. Excellent middle schools and high schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people,” Thurmond said. “This year’s California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our secondary educators and school staff who help our young adults discover passions and access college- and career-ready experiences that will propel them through life.”

This accolade is the latest in a series of high profile AAA awards, the school’s statement continues. In 2019, AAA was recognized “as an exceptionally high performing Blue Ribbon school” by The U.S. Dept. of Education.

AAA is a four-time winner of the Capturing Kids Hearts Showcase School Award (2019-23). AAA previously earned a California Distinguished School Award in 2013. AAA also earned four Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll Awards in consecutive years, most recently in 2019.