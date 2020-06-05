Anzar High School’s graduating class of 2020 will be honored with a Senior Car Parade on Thursday, June 11.

In fact, next week features a full lineup of drive-through and vehicle procession ceremonies to recognize students in the Aromas San Juan Unified School District.

On Monday, June 8, starting at 5:30pm will be a drive-through celebration for Aromas School eighth graders. The event will take place in the school’s parking lot, located at 365 Vega Street in San Juan Bautista.

On June 10, starting at 5:30pm will be a car parade for eighth graders at San Juan School. The parade will proceed through downtown San Juan Bautista from San Juan School to the San Juan Bautista Library.

Anzar High’s June 11 car parade will start at 3pm. The procession will go from San Juan School to the San Juan Bautista Library. Anzar High School is located at 2000 Anzar Highway in San Juan Bautista. Fifty students are graduating from the Anzar High class of 2020.