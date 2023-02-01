good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
35.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 2, 2023
Article Search
Actor Bill Murry watches his ball after teeing off on hole 12th at the Pebble Beach Golf AT&T Tournament on Feb. 5, 2022. File photo.
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeaturedSports

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

Professional athletes, celebrities expected to draw huge numbers

By: Staff Report
12
0

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed once again with hundreds of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional star athletes, actors or musicians battling it out on the golf course this weekend.

“Building upon the rich tradition established by Bing Crosby and his celebrity friends, it is incredible to bring all these talented amateur golfers together for the week at Pebble Beach,” said Steve John, CEO of Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “Add in the fact they are here to play in the most charitable tournament on the PGA Tour and it’s a win-win all the way around.”

Former San Francisco Giants standout and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey is expected to draw a big crowd during the tournament.

Other big-name professional athletes include Super Bowl champions Harris Barton and Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Marina native Ron Rivera, who won a title with the 1985 Chicago Bears and is current head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and retired NFL standouts Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will all be joining the mix at Pebble Beach this week.

Former Los Angeles Lakers standout and NBA champion Pau Gasol, and international soccer standout Gareth Bale, who won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, will make their first appearances in the event.

Jason Bateman of the Emmy Award-winning crime drama series Ozark will make his debut. He will reunite with Emmy-nominated Will Arnett, who both starred in the series Arrested Development.

Bill Murray is making his annual return, as well as Josh Duhamel, Scott Eastwood, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Peña, Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro and former Miss America Kira Dixon. 

The musicians include Nate Bargatze, Charles Kelly, Pat Monahan, Lukas Nelson, Jake Owen, Eric Church, Illenium, Ben Rector, ScHoolBoyQ and Darius Rucker. 

American rapper Macklemore, who’s also a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders and won the MLS title in 2019 during his first season of his investment, will make his return to Monterey.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

San Benito qualifies for FEMA aid

Michael Moore -
The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services has...
Business

Local Scene: Poetry Out Loud

Staff Report -
Poetry Out Loud competition returns The San Benito County Arts...
High School Sports

Jaiden Prado fills his role well on the inside

Emanuel Lee -
Hollister High boys basketball coach David Kaplansky is always...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

San Benito qualifies for FEMA aid

Local Scene: Poetry Out Loud