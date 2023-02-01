AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed once again with hundreds of spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite professional star athletes, actors or musicians battling it out on the golf course this weekend.

“Building upon the rich tradition established by Bing Crosby and his celebrity friends, it is incredible to bring all these talented amateur golfers together for the week at Pebble Beach,” said Steve John, CEO of Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “Add in the fact they are here to play in the most charitable tournament on the PGA Tour and it’s a win-win all the way around.”

Former San Francisco Giants standout and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey is expected to draw a big crowd during the tournament.

Other big-name professional athletes include Super Bowl champions Harris Barton and Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Marina native Ron Rivera, who won a title with the 1985 Chicago Bears and is current head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and retired NFL standouts Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will all be joining the mix at Pebble Beach this week.

Former Los Angeles Lakers standout and NBA champion Pau Gasol, and international soccer standout Gareth Bale, who won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, will make their first appearances in the event.

Jason Bateman of the Emmy Award-winning crime drama series Ozark will make his debut. He will reunite with Emmy-nominated Will Arnett, who both starred in the series Arrested Development.

Bill Murray is making his annual return, as well as Josh Duhamel, Scott Eastwood, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Peña, Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro and former Miss America Kira Dixon.

The musicians include Nate Bargatze, Charles Kelly, Pat Monahan, Lukas Nelson, Jake Owen, Eric Church, Illenium, Ben Rector, ScHoolBoyQ and Darius Rucker.

American rapper Macklemore, who’s also a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders and won the MLS title in 2019 during his first season of his investment, will make his return to Monterey.