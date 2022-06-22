good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 22, 2022
The Audax women's soccer team is a first-year program competing in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). They play their home matches at the Morgan Hill Sports Complex and have a diverse roster featuring local players along with some out of the area as well. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Audax women’s soccer team launches with eager anticipation

By: Emanuel Lee
Soccer continues to boom nationwide at all levels and nowhere is that more apparent than in the Bay Area. 

Long a haven for men’s amateur and semi-professional teams, the Audax Soccer Club knows there’s a huge market for women’s soccer teams of the same ilk. That’s why it assembled a premier amateur team based out of Gilroy and Morgan Hill, with the ability to draw talent from out of the area as well.

“We’re pretty excited,” coach Allison Bass said. “We have a group of talented ladies, this is our inaugural season and we’re building from the ground up. I think we’ve created a buzz within town with some exciting, high level soccer people can come out and watch.”

Audax plays its home games at the Morgan Hill Sports Complex and competes in the NorCal Conference of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) along with Bay City FC, Sacramento United, Monterey County SC Jaguars and Club Deportivo of Oakland.

It’s a pretty big deal as it is believed to be the first UPSL women’s division starting up this year in California. The UPSL has run a successful men’s premier conference in Northern California and across the nation and Bass felt the time was ripe to have a women’s conference as well. 

“We’re very pleased the UPSL opened up a women’s league in this conference because we’ve been overwhelmed with interest,” said Bass, who joins Gilroy High girls coach Efren Pineda in running the team. “There is a very easy path for male athletes where they can keep going and be able to play in numerous leagues at a higher level, but things drop off for female athletes when they finish college. The idea and passion behind this is providing a platform for female athletes as they move beyond the youth level and college level and into the amatuer semi-professional level.”

Audax, which means daring, has three home matches remaining, on June 22, July 7 and July 16. Game times are usually 7pm. The team has been competitive through its first couple of matches which is encouraging for a first-year program. 

“I am pleasantly pleased and surprised with how much talent is starting to accumulate,” Bass said. “We’re pushing these girls to the next level and that is going to require more training.”

Teams in the UPSL have a diverse roster featuring players from all different backgrounds. Audax is no exception, with a 19-year age gap separating its youngest player (18) to its oldest (37). The majority of the players are from the South Valley area and San Jose and are currently playing at the community college or four-year level, or for a club team. 

Some of the team’s top players include left wing Amber Rodriguez and midfielders Lauren Sanchez and Paola Lua-juarez. Rodriguez, a 26-year-old who had a standout career at Fresno Pacific, has previous experience playing for the Fresno Freeze of the Women’s Premier Soccer League and is a school psychologist in the Campbell Union High School District. 

Lua-juarez currently resides in Madera and drives to Morgan Hill a couple of times a week for practices. Stephanie Trujillo (Gilroy), Tatianna Cardoza (Gilroy), Hailey Freeman (Sobrato) and Kelly Nebesnick (Gilroy) are some of the notable names who prepped locally in recent years. 

Audax was established in 2018 and fields two comp teams and a recreational program. The decision to start a women’s amateur team was made in part because of the void in the area. In giving women soccer athletes a chance to play at a higher level, Bass said the program wants to encourage them to use the sport as a vehicle for a potential career in the industry. 

The best case scenario involves the team eventually landing multiple sponsors because of the costs involved in running a high level soccer team, and a sustained run of success that would eventually lead to some of the players getting an opportunity to play for a second- or third division pro or semi-pro team, Pineda said. 

Left wing Amber Rodriguez is one of the team’s top players. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Mallory Wayman prepares to deliver a throw-in in Audax’s July 10 home match. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Audax midfielder Paulo Lua-juarez wins possession against a Bay City FC player on June 10. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

