February 15, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Authorities ID three suspected overdose victims

Deputies think men died from fentanyl ingestion 

By: Michael Moore
The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified those who died in recent suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Gilroy residence as three men in their 50s. 

Those found dead Feb. 6 by CalFire paramedics who responded to the home on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane are Daniel Robert Veloz, 58, of Gilroy; Owen David Alonzo, 51, of Hollister; and Kenneth Baird, 57, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities did not have a listed address for Baird. 

The coroner and medical examiner’s office have not determined the cause and manner of death for the three victims. 

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05pm Feb. 6 by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance. Four adults were found unresponsive inside and were administered the medication Narcan, which is used to fight the effects of opioid overdose, according to Sgt. Russell Davis. 

The person who was revived was taken to a hospital and has survived the incident, according to authorities. 

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. Victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it’s clandestinely laced in fake prescription pills or other drugs.

There were 154 deaths from overdoses of opioids in Santa Clara County in 2021, according to the California Department of Public Health. Of those, 125 were fentanyl-related, while in 2019, 25 deaths were attributed to fentanyl, an increase of 500 percent.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

