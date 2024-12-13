The Chief Probation Officers of California recently introduced the Joseph Frontella Award for Distinguished Service in Institutions, an honor recognizing “exceptional contributions to juvenile institutions across the state,” says a press release from the Chief Probation Officers of California.

The award celebrates the legacy of former San Benito County Probation Chief Joseph “Joe” Frontella, whose lifelong commitment to the service of others profoundly impacted the local community and the probation profession throughout California, says the press release.

The inaugural Joseph Frontella Award will be presented to Kilee Willson, Juvenile Hall Division Director for Sonoma County Probation, at this year’s awards ceremony.

Frontella, who retired in 2023 after 28 years of dedicated service to the field of probation, passed away on Feb 29, 2024, following a bicycle accident, says the press release. Known for his unwavering compassion and dedication to youth and community, Frontella’s loss was deeply felt by all who knew him.

“The Joseph Frontella Award is a tribute to an extraordinary leader whose values continue to inspire California’s probation professionals,” said Chief Kelly Vernon, President of CPOC and Tulare County Chief Probation Officer. “Chief Frontella exemplified compassion, mentorship and innovative leadership. Through this award, we honor his memory and ensure his contributions are never forgotten.”

Frontella’s career was defined by his quiet strength, resilience and an unrelenting drive to create opportunities for justice-involved youth, says the press release. As Chief Probation Officer, he worked to guide young people toward positive pathways while mentoring colleagues and fostering a culture of integrity and fairness. His deep commitment to justice, community and collaboration left an enduring mark on the probation field.

“Chief Frontella’s impact on San Benito County and our probation department cannot be overstated,” said Chief Ashlyn Canez, Chief Probation Officer of San Benito County. “His visionary leadership set the foundation for countless transformative programs that continue to serve our youth and families today.

“Chief Frontella believed in the power of compassion and collaboration, and his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he mentored and the lives he helped change. The Joseph Frontella Award is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary contributions and a reminder of the standards he set for all of us in this field.”

The new annual award is bestowed upon a probation department staff member working in a juvenile institution who embodies Frontella’s qualities, according to the press release, including leadership; compassion and empathy; dedication to justice; innovation and mentorship.

The award presentation to Willson will take place during the annual ceremony hosted by CPOC, where probation professionals gather to celebrate the achievements of their peers and honor the memory of a man whose life exemplified service, justice and hope, says the press release.