Baler roundup: Boys soccer looks to solidify top-3 spot in PCAL Gabilan

The Hollister High boys soccer team is having a solid season playing in one of the toughest leagues in the Central Coast Section for boys soccer, the Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division.

After a last-minute, 3-2 loss to perennial powerhouse Alisal High on Jan. 26, the Haybalers earned a couple of key wins to strengthen their position for a top-three finish and automatic berth into the CCS playoffs.

They defeated North Salinas 2-0 on Jan. 28 on goals from Emiliano Castro and Anthony Mendoza. Two days later, they posted a 3-1 win over Salinas to improve to 5-2 in division play. Hollister did drop a 1-0 decision to North Salinas Wednesday but still has 15 points, tied for second most in the division with Alvarez and North Salinas.

However, the Balers have played two fewer games than Alvarez and one fewer than North Salinas, giving them an advantage to gain extra points. A key matchup comes on Friday when they host Alvarez at 5:45pm.

In other updates, the Hollister girls soccer team had Senior Night Wednesday against North Salinas. The six seniors honors were McKenzie Heckman, Shaelyn Tamez, Alexis Montoya, Trinity Arias and Gisele Santillan.