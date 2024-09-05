Infield defense is crucial in softball and Hollister’s Emma Gutierrez has been a key component for the Balers at second base.

Force plays at second, catching a throw and turning to fire to first base for a double play, fielding hard-hit grounders and line drives and more. Ask a pitcher how crucial it is when runners are on base but a rally is halted when a grounder yields a double play.

It all adds up and the Balers needed Gutierrez and others to reach historical heights the last few years. Hollister won the last two Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division titles and playoff success featured a Central Coast Section Open Division title and a NorCal title.

The 52-8 run over the last two years was amazing, with pitching and hitting complemented by superb defense.

In the middle of the diamond, Gutierrez was part of a talented keystone combo with shortstop Cal-bound Mia Phillips. Those two slots are the anchors of an infield defense.

Gutierrez has now graduated and signed a National Letter of Intent to play in college at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in west Los Angeles. The Lions are red hot, with two first-place and two second-place finishes in the last four seasons in the West Coast Conference.

“My softball seasons as a Haybaler have been a blast,” Gutierrez said. “I remember coming up on varsity as a freshman, already knowing half the girls because we all grew up playing Black Jacks (girls softball) together.

“I played here and there my freshman year but knew that in the future I would earn my spot on the field. I continued to come to practice and get better and later became a starter.”

Gutierrez hit 79-for-239 in her four-year career for a .302 average, peaking during the Balers’ NorCal champion 2023 season when she hit an even .400. Additionally, in her time at Hollister, she scored 63 runs and knocked in 62 RBIs.

Shortstop Phillips recalled pairing with Gutierrez during the key league game with Salinas in 2024.

“A key game was beating Salinas this past year at our home field,” Phillips said. “It was a nail-biter game, but I will never forget my second baseman Emma Gutierrez making a diving play and tossing it to me to make a double play and end the inning. I think Emma

and I are the best middle infield duo and it was so fun helping each other improve during practice while also having fun.”

LMU coach Tairia Flowers will be the main beneficiary of those kinds of plays from now on. Flowers competed for UCLA as the Bruins garnered four consecutive College World Series appearances, including a national championship in 2003. The two-time All-American batted .373 with 61 home runs, 59 doubles, seven triples, and 228 RBIs and ranks second on UCLA’s all-time list in home runs, games played, RBIs, and total bases.

Flowers also played for the US national softball team from 2001-08, and won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Parents Diana and Victor Gutierrez were not competitive athletes but encouraged Emma and brother Nico, both of whom played basketball and baseball at an early age. Emma shifted to softball and played with local teams in the Heat and Black Jacks. Later, she played with the Stockton Sorcerers and the San Jose Suncats.

“The coaches that helped me the most on these teams had to be all of the different coaches I’ve had on Black Jacks from coach Rick, Paul, John, Ito and so much more,” Gutierrez said. “Can’t forget the head of Black Jacks, Andrew Barragan, who would come out and scout us as little girls.

“My Sorcerer coach Ryan Bigley helped me a tremendous amount for my footwork and fielding. Also my hitting coach Tony, who I have been working with for a couple years, has helped me with hitting. Also coach Marty, who I hit with as well and has always been there for my questions during high school.”

At her National Letter of Intent signing ceremony, Gutierrez also had a special comment, thanking her parents.

“They have always been there for me and helped guide me to stay on the right path,” Gutierrez said. “I couldn’t have made it without their belief in me and with all their support.”

Gutierrez cited aspects of the journey as great memories of the Hollister seasons. She noted practices, dinners, bus rides and games. Little things such as post-games on the bus or meals at Raising Cane’s or Chick-fil-A. She added that Coach Barragan did a great job overseeing it all.

“I would say my junior year had to be a complete favorite,” Gutierrez said. “Not only were we all so close but we won league, CCS and State. This last season was also a great one. It was sad knowing that most of the team including I was saying goodbye since all of us were graduating.”

Teamwork and sisterhood made the journey enjoyable and contributed to on-field success.

“We all enjoy playing with each other, knowing that someone is always going to be behind you to pick the other up,” Gutierrez said. “I felt like that’s what helped us win. We all knew what the other is capable of, knowing that we can trust them on the field, knowing to get the job done, giving their all. That includes the dugout as well.

“They’re always cheering and yelling, helping out and especially coming off the bench and doing their job. This year was great and I’m definitely going to miss every girl.”

Gutierrez, an Honor Roll student all four years at Hollister, now heads down to the beautiful LMU campus in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles.

“My goal is to achieve high standards in academics and sports while keeping true to myself,” Gutierrez said. “Keeping mentally and physically strong are traits that I want to carry throughout my life, whether in the classroom or on the field. I love the game and the friendships I’ve created along the way, which encourage and drive me to play at my best. I (intend to) pursue an academic career in the medical field.”