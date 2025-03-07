Three Hollister wrestlers participated last weekend in the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield. Baler grappler Golda Demby finished third in the state in the Girls 190 class and Aaron Rodriguez and Stephen Seymore competed on the boys side.

Demby won the Central Coast Section title and headed down to Bakersfield with the two others. The competition at 190 was fierce, with defending champion and top seed Juliana Marquez of Gabrielino, second seeded Evelyn Vargas of Merced, who finished third last year, and third-seeded Brianna Alvarado of Highland, who claimed fourth last season.

Demby finished fifth a year ago and improved on that in the super-competitive competition this time.

Demby opened with a 17-3 major decision victory over Valeria Galvan of Sierra and then a pin of Esper Sanchez-Kinney of Lakewood. On the second day, she won her quarterfinal with a 10-1 major decision against Reanna Chavez of Mayfair and moved into the semifinals.

Demby jumped ahead of Marquez but her opponent fought back with a takedown, more points and finally a pin at 5:27.

The Baler wrestler then moved into the consolation bracket and beat Katianna Martinez of Evergreen Valley with a major decision 14-4. Next, she defeated Alvarado, a higher seed, with a one-sided 8-1 decision to claim third.

Vargas edged Marquez 5-4 to win the title.

In the boys 150 competition, Seymour, who finished fourth at CCS finals to garner a bid to Bakersfield, won a 19-8 major decision over Chase Young of Del Oro in his opening match. Later, he lost to Roman Jesse Gutierrez of Bullard and to Kenneth Gonzales of Central.

Hollister High wrestlers Aaron Rodriguez, Stephen Seymour and Golda Demby competed in the CIF state wrestling championships in Bakersfield. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister High School

In the boys 138 matches, Rodriguez, who took third at the CCS finals, opened in the round of 64 with an 11-8 loss to Bryce Gonzales of Norco. He rebounded in the Consolation round of 32 with a 7-1 win over Nicholas Spotswood of Folsom.

In the next match, Rodriguez pinned Patrick Turk of Serra at 1:58. After that, he lost to Emiliano Hernandez of Hesperia.

The efforts of the trio placed Hollister in 47th place in the girls competition and in 89th place in the boys competition.