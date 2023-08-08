good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Hollister
August 8, 2023
Caltrans to install new roundabout configuration at highways 25/156

Full project completion expected by end of 2024

By: Staff Report
During the next stage of construction of the roundabout project project at State Route 25 and Highway 156, crews will implement a new, temporary traffic configuration that will operate similar to a one-lane roundabout, Caltrans said in a press release. The configuration will remain in place through the end of the project’s construction in early 2024. 

During construction, as vehicles approach, they will be required to slow down and yield to traffic already in the roundabout before entering, Caltrans said. There will be no signalized traffic lights in place, and travelers will see new yield signage and other alerts to advise of the upcoming intersection change. 

One week before the one-lane roundabout is implemented, Caltrans will place electronic message signs to alert motorists of the upcoming configuration change. 

Caltrans is coordinating with the California Highway Patrol and other local agencies to ensure safety throughout the duration of the work, says the press release. Speed limits within the project area remain reduced to 35 mph. 

This temporary traffic configuration is necessary to allow crews to complete final work inside the middle of the intersection for the future “Turbo Roundabout.”

When complete, the roundabout project will be designed to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, according to Caltrans. The project will cost about $14.6 million. 

