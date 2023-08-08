Fire on the hill

A vegetation fire, likely caused by a person or people, burned about one acre on Vista Park Hill in Hollister Aug. 7, according to authorities.

The Hollister Fire Department responded to reports of a fire about 2:30pm, ultimately sending three engines and two battalion chiefs to the blaze, HFD Chief Bob Martin Del Campo said. Crews extinguished the fire in about 15-20 minutes using foam retardant and water.

The blaze burned a ground cover of “light, flashy fuels” and did not threaten any structures, Del Campo said. No injuries were reported from the fire.

“They were able to pin it down to where it started, near a walking path going up the hill,” he said. “It was obvious that it was man made. They don’t know if it was a firework or a cigarette” or another cause.

Del Campo added that wind gusts of up to 25 mph at the time likely contributed to the fire’s ignition and spread.

Crews stayed at the scene about another hour after extinguishing the fire, to mop up the site and ensure it didn’t flare up again.