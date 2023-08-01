Cannery Club celebrates one-year anniversary

Twin Oaks Hollister residents will celebrate the first anniversary of The Cannery Club, their private community clubhouse, from 12-3pm on Aug. 12.

Twin Oaks, located at 2071 Red Oak Drive in Hollister, comprises 168 homes, of which about half are complete and occupied. Twin Oaks is the passion project of local real estate developer Marty Miller, who spent 20 years bringing the new neighborhood to fruition, says a press release from Twin Oaks.

In the past year, the upscale Cannery Club has become the heart of the community. Within a short walk of any home in the development, the club features a junior Olympic-sized pool and soaking spa, bocce and pickleball courts, yoga, a state-of-the-art fitness center, culinary and art studios, and abundant lifestyle programming.

The one-year anniversary celebration will highlight some of the many activities that residents enjoy by fully activating the club with culinary cooking and art demonstrations, music and dance, friendly games of bocce and pickleball and more, says the press release.

Twin Oaks partners with BlueStar Resort & Golf, a provider of community management services in active lifestyle communities, whose club manager oversees a curated menu of events, classes and social activities. A key goal of the development was to make Twin Oaks a vital part of the Hollister community, and local businesses are prominently featured in its events, activations and outings.

In support of the community, Twin Oaks will also host a local Artisan Craft Fair on Aug. 12 from 10am-3pm.

Located a short drive from the South Bay as well as the Monterey Bay Area, Twin Oaks is surrounded by the Diablo and Gabilan coastal mountain ranges, situated among the rolling hills and orchards of the San Benito Valley.

Twin Oaks’ three model homes are open daily from 10am-5pm (closed on Wednesdays). For more information, call 831.800.2334 or visit the website at TwinOaksHollister.com.