good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 1, 2023
Article Search
Twin Oaks Hollister is an active adult community debuting a new clubhouse with a resort-style pool, bocce and pickleball courts, lifestyle activities and more.
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Cannery Club celebrates one-year anniversary

By: Staff Report
10
0

Twin Oaks Hollister residents will celebrate the first anniversary of The Cannery Club, their private community clubhouse, from 12-3pm on Aug. 12.

Twin Oaks, located at 2071 Red Oak Drive in Hollister, comprises 168 homes, of which about half are complete and occupied. Twin Oaks is the passion project of local real estate developer Marty Miller, who spent 20 years bringing the new neighborhood to fruition, says a press release from Twin Oaks. 

In the past year, the upscale Cannery Club has become the heart of the community. Within a short walk of any home in the development, the club features a junior Olympic-sized pool and soaking spa, bocce and pickleball courts, yoga, a state-of-the-art fitness center, culinary and art studios, and abundant lifestyle programming. 

The one-year anniversary celebration will highlight some of the many activities that residents enjoy by fully activating the club with culinary cooking and art demonstrations, music and dance, friendly games of bocce and pickleball and more, says the press release.

Twin Oaks partners with BlueStar Resort & Golf, a provider of community management services in active lifestyle communities, whose club manager oversees a curated menu of events, classes and social activities. A key goal of the development was to make Twin Oaks a vital part of the Hollister community, and local businesses are prominently featured in its events, activations and outings. 

In support of the community, Twin Oaks will also host a local Artisan Craft Fair on Aug. 12 from 10am-3pm.

Located a short drive from the South Bay as well as the Monterey Bay Area, Twin Oaks is surrounded by the Diablo and Gabilan coastal mountain ranges, situated among the rolling hills and orchards of the San Benito Valley. 

Twin Oaks’ three model homes are open daily from 10am-5pm (closed on Wednesdays). For more information, call 831.800.2334 or visit the website at TwinOaksHollister.com.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Community members call for transparency from Hazel Hawkins hospital, board

More than 50 people, including registered nurses and doctors...
Business

La Patrona puts a twist on Mexico City street food

Prior to opening La Patrona Comida Mexicana, Kevin Aldana...
News

‘Becky’s New Car’ opens Aug. 4 at Limelight

Andrew Cummings predicts a spirited discussion will take place...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
hazel hawkins memorial hospital san Benito health care district board of directors meeting

Community members call for transparency from Hazel Hawkins hospital, board

La Patrona puts a twist on Mexico City street food