Locals flock to downtown Hollister for National Night Out

Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual National Night Out at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister on Aug. 1.

Local residents attended the nationwide event, which Hollister Chief of Police Carlos Reynoso said was a fantastic turnout with several amazing people and their families.

“It’s what makes Hollister special,” he said.

Other local agencies including the Hollister Fire Department were on hand. The city’s fire department had one of its large fire trucks on display.

Reynoso, who grew up in Hollister, mentioned the town has always had a family-type community and the whole purpose of Tuesday’s event is to let the people know that law enforcement is always available.

“We want to remind them that we’re here for them,” he said. “We’re a full service police department, we’re here providing a service to them.”

Police officers handed out refrigerator magnets with a non-emergency 24 hour phone number, 831.636.4331, and an anonymous line at 1.800.782.7463.

“I was telling the people, if you think it’s suspicious, it probably is suspicious, give us a call,” Reynoso said.

Reynoso said he enjoys the interaction with families but he also likes watching his team of officers being able to relax at a non stressful event.

“It’s a little bit different from being on patrol, but it’s a good opportunity for the public to see that the cops are people too. They’re moms and dads, as well and they’re here providing a service to them.”

City of Hollister Police Department’s Animal Care & Service officers handed out prizes during the National Night Out event at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street in Hollister on Aug. 1. Photo: Juan Reyes

A large Connect 4 board was one of several games that guests enjoyed during the National Night Out event at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street in Hollister on Aug. 1. Photo: Juan Reyes