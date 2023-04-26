good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 27, 2023
San Benito County students showed thousands of works of visual and performing arts at the April 12 Arts Showcase at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. Photo: Contributed
Students showcase 2,000 pieces at county arts event

San Benito County Office of Education hosted April 12 Arts Showcase

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Office of Education partnered with the San Benito County Arts Council to host the seventh annual San Benito County Arts Showcase on April 12 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. 

San Benito County’s Arts Showcase gives students in grades TK-12 the opportunity to show off their artistic talents in both visual and performing arts, according to the county office of education.

Students viewed approximately 2,000 pieces of student artwork on display. Works included pen and pencil drawings, pastels, watercolor and more. Live student performances included music, poetry, drama and dance presentations. 

Students from Anzar High, Cerra Vista Elementary, Hollister Dual Language Academy, Hollister High, Hollister Prep, Jefferson Elementary, Ladd Lane Elementary, Ocean Grove Charter, Rancho San Justo Middle, Rancho Santana Elementary, RO Hardin Elementary, Sacred Heart, San Andreas Continuation, Santa Ana Opportunity, San Juan Elementary, Southside Elementary, Tres Pinos Elementary and Willow Grove Elementary Schools participated.

The Women’s Club of Hollister gave prizes to several student artists. A list of winners can be found on SBCOE’s website at www.sbcoe.org

The SBCOE’s community partners who helped coordinate the April 12 showcase include the San Benito County Arts Council, American Legion Post 69, Integrated Waste Management, Recology, VFW Post #9242, Veterans Memorial Building and Women’s Club of Hollister. Sponsors include Granite Rock, K&S Market, Inc., M&M Farms, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, RJR Recycling and Target.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
