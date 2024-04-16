San Benito County’s April 20 Earth Day celebration will offer a variety of fun and games, as well as numerous chances to learn about how attendees can help keep the planet green and clean for themselves and future inhabitants.

The Earth Day event is scheduled for 11am-2pm April 20 at San Juan Bautista’s State Historic Park, 19 Franklin Street. The event is free, family friendly and open to everyone, says a press release from the county.

More than 20 booths will offer environmental education and programs, resources on how you can save energy and water, and fun, interactive activities for all ages—including a Recology poster contest.

“Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living,” says the press release.

Scheduled activities at the April 20 event include:

– Vermicomposting workshop by Master Gardener Otis Johnson at 11:10am

– Special Performance by Ha ‘ a Hula / Te Reva O Te Manu at 12pm

– Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing. Winners will be announced at 1pm

– Electric vehicle test driving (driver’s license required)

– Safe disposal of unused or expired medications and sharps. Sharps and needles must be in approved puncture proof containers. Controlled substances will not be accepted.

– Used motor oil recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County. Motor oil and motor oil filters will not be accepted.

April 20, 2024, marks the 54th anniversary of Earth Day, says the press release. The theme for this year’s event in San Juan Bautista is “Planet vs. Plastics.”

“When we make a collective commitment to reduce the use of plastic, we are supporting healthy, happy, and wealthy communities worldwide,” says the county’s press release.

Learn more about how to take environmental action at earthday.org.