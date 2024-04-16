A new project in Hollister will provide transitional homes for residents and families who are struggling with homelessness or other housing insecurity, according to the project developer.

The Housing Industry Foundation, along with Gilroy-based Rebekah Children’s Services, will host an April 18 ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the project at 1850 San Benito Street. The event will start at 2:30pm.

The project consists of the renovation and remodeling of five transitional housing units, HIF Operations Coordinator Michael Medina said. The units will provide homes for three to six “housing insecure families”—or up to 20 children and adults—who have been experiencing homelessness or moving among temporary quarters like hotels and couch surfing.

The homes will provide “trauma informed living spaces” that aim to transition the families to permanent housing, lift them out of poverty and provide a therapeutic living environment, according to HIF.

Future residents of the homes will be referred by Rebekah Children’s Services, a nonprofit that provides an array of family-centered services that include mental health, foster care and adoption, as well as educational services to promote the healthy development of children and families.

“Without HIF, we would be months and years away from this reality,” said Christophe Rebboah, CEO of Rebekah Children’s Services. “It’s also critical to note that this is what is made possible when two nonprofit entities come together for the greater good of the community. Our partnership has only just begun, and it is one that will endure because of the moral imperative that we share.”

HIF added that it supports the RCS mission of “providing critically important services and opportunities for at-risk families and transition age foster youth.” HIF worked with industry partners to donate labor and materials to renovate the transitional housing units in Hollister.

“Through our Renovation Program, we provide our generous partners in the Multifamily Housing Industry an opportunity to give back to the community by leveraging their talents and resources to cover the cost of these projects, provide high quality and lasting renovations and most importantly—to allow organizations like Rebekah Children’s Services to focus their funds on programming for community members in need,” said HIF Executive Director Steve Sullivan.

Additional partners on the Hollister project include HIF Project Champion Prometheus Real Estate Group, Advanced Restoration, Appliance Parts Distributors, DG Painting, Fashion Furniture, HD Supply, Interior Logic Group, Iron Roots, Orta & Sons Painting, Preferred Restoration, ProFloors, Solid Imports and Sherwin Williams.

HIF is a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent homelessness through projects such as the one in Hollister.

The April 18 ribbon cutting ceremony will feature speakers including Sullivan and Rebboah. Prior to the ceremony, a “day of service” is planned at the Holliter site, where more than 60 volunteers from HIF, Prometheus and supporting vendors will participate.