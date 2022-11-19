Chamber, foundation honor award winners at Nov. 12 dinner, dance

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation celebrated local people, businesses and organizations at the 101st annual awards dinner Nov. 12 at Leal Vineyards.

Honored during the dinner and dance celebration were 2022 award winners Marilyn Ferreria, Woman of the Year; Man of the Year George Nava; Large Business of the Year Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital; Small Business Running Rooster; Green Business Fireclay Tile; Agricultural Business C&N Tractor; Entrepreneur Business AG Entertainment; Service Business JRG Attorneys at Law; and Nonprofit of the Year REACH.

“The purpose of the ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ award is to recognize and honor residents living and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to our community,” says the chamber’s event description.

The evening’s events included a dinner and ceremony, live entertainment and dancing. The event was sponsored by Teknova.

The chamber’s annual awards dinner is the organization’s largest fundraising event each year.