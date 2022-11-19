good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 19, 2022
Owners and staff of the Running Rooster restaurant accept their Small Business of the Year award from the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce at the annual awards dinner and dance Nov. 12 at Leal Vineyards. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsNonprofitsFeatured

Chamber, foundation honor award winners at Nov. 12 dinner, dance

By: Michael Moore
The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation celebrated local people, businesses and organizations at the 101st annual awards dinner Nov. 12 at Leal Vineyards.

Honored during the dinner and dance celebration were 2022 award winners Marilyn Ferreria, Woman of the Year; Man of the Year George Nava; Large Business of the Year Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital; Small Business Running Rooster; Green Business Fireclay Tile; Agricultural Business C&N Tractor; Entrepreneur Business AG Entertainment; Service Business JRG Attorneys at Law; and Nonprofit of the Year REACH.

“The purpose of the ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ award is to recognize and honor residents living and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to our community,” says the chamber’s event description.

The evening’s events included a dinner and ceremony, live entertainment and dancing. The event was sponsored by Teknova.

The chamber’s annual awards dinner is the organization’s largest fundraising event each year.

Representatives of Fireclay Tile accept their award for Green Business of the Year at the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce’s 101st annual awards celebration Nov. 12. Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
