A total of 780 students graduated from Hollister High School’s Class of 2024 last week.

Graduates, school faculty, parents, families and friends gathered for a ceremony June 7 at Hollister High’s multi-purpose field.

The ceremony’s program included speeches by the Class of 2024 Valedictorian Lucas Fowler, Salutatorian Maya Rosette, ASB President Jada Dickens and Senior Class President Frida Chavarin Lara.

Fowler’s speech recalled fond memories of his and classmates’ four years at Hollister High, as well as reflections on many changes that took place in the community during that time. He invoked the quote by Mahatma Gandhi, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

“Change, which makes our graduating class unique, is happening on a broader level at an ever-growing pace, making it more important than ever to hold on tightly to Ghandi’s words,” Fowler said. “Don’t let the rapid changes in the world cause you to feel hopeless and shrivel up. Let these changes push you to live each day joyfully, because each day is its own last.

“Let these changes drive you to continue exploring knowledge and possibilities, because new discoveries are being made every day.”

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum and Hollister High School Principal Kevin Medeiros also addressed the Class of 2024 and the June 7 audience.

“As you leave Hollister High School, remember that this is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new adventure,” Medeiros said. “You are the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. You have the power to shape the world in ways we can only imagine. Embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, and never be afraid to take risks or pursue your passions.”

Hollister High’s graduating seniors have declared for a variety of post-high school paths, including universities, community colleges, careers, military service and more, according to the school. Among the local class, 331 seniors plan to attend junior college, 246 plan to attend a four-year university, 160 plan to attend a California State University and 49 will attend a school in the University of California system.

Furthermore, 48 graduates said they will be entering the workforce, 37 will attend a trade school or technical institute, 11 have apprenticeships, 20 plan to go out of state for university, 14 will attend private universities, three will go to universities outside the US and 14 have enlisted in the military, according to Hollister High School staff.

Class of 2024 Valedictorian Lucas Fowler speaks during the June 7 graduation ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Hollister High School ASB President Jada Dickens addresses the audience at the June 7 graduation ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad