good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 15, 2023
Article Search
A recent aerial photo shows the progress made so far at Gavilan College’s San Benito County campus site on Fairview Road. Photo: Blach Construction
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Construction proceeds at Gavilan College’s Hollister site

Phase 1 of San Benito County campus includes welcome center, classrooms

By: Staff Report
1
0

Construction is under way at the Fairview Road site of Gavilan College’s new San Benito County campus. 

Delivering on current and future needs of its new students, the new campus project marks a “homecoming” for Gavilan College, which was founded in Hollister in 1919, says a press release. The $60 million-plus project is being built by the design-build team consisting of contractors Blach Construction, Quattrochi Kwok Associates (QKA) and Gensler. 

Phase one of the campus plan is a 34,000-square-foot multipurpose center that supports a mix of resources for “student equity and success,” and includes a lobby, welcome center, classrooms, science/computer labs, learning resource and testing centers, cafe, community room and administrative spaces, says the press release. 

The project also includes modern, sustainable designs that “carefully account for current and future technology needs.” The all-electric campus will be net-zero energy-ready, and is designed to accommodate a solar array in the future. 

“Our new Gavilan College San Benito County campus will greatly improve access to higher education in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, Tres Pinos and other rural county areas,” said Gavilan Superintendent Pedro Avila. “Approximately 2,000 of our currently enrolled students live in Hollister and other San Benito County areas. This decades-long-awaited campus fulfills our vision of expanding academic opportunities to these communities to support upward mobility.”

Gavilan College and San Benito County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the campus site on June 16. The project is located near Highway 25 on Fairview Road. Gavilan College purchased the property for the local campus more than 20 years ago. 

Gavilan College has contracted the project through the design-build method, allowing the design and construction contractor partners to collaborate closely from the beginning, says the press release. 

“This is a milestone project to be sure. Not every day do we have an opportunity to enhance a deserving community with an entirely new, much-desired community college campus, let alone partner with two renowned education designers and an inclusive client to do it,” said Brad Fannin, project director at Blach Construction. “We are thrilled to be leveraging our extensive design-build expertise, integrating seamlessly with our partners to ensure the Gavilan San Benito County Campus project remains on schedule, within budget and when complete, exceeds the higher education needs of students in and around the greater Hollister area.”

Once Gavilan issued the request for proposal, Blach Construction, QKA and Gensler formed the design-build entity and began collaborating and coordinating to deliver on the college’s needs and desires. 

“Designing a new college campus is a rare and exhilarating privilege,” said QKA President Aaron Jobson. “Since the onset of the progressive design-build contract, the team was able to respond to multiple project challenges including changes in educational approach post-Covid, approval delays, and a volatile cost environment. Our seamless collaboration has resulted in optimal design, innovative approaches to the construction process, and cost and time efficiencies for the college.”

The Gavilan College San Benito County Campus Phase 1 project also includes a hardscape entry plaza, outdoor instructional and work environments, parking lots and landscaping. 

Funding for the $60 million project comes from Measure X, which San Benito and Santa Clara County voters passed in 2018. Completion of the new campus is slated for Fall 2024. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Hollister celebrates veterans

Local residents, marching bands, businesses, community organizations and youth...
Business

Hazel Hawkins, Anthem Blue Cross sign new contract

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross this...
Community

Atomic survival

Joe Vallejo braced himself on the deck, pulling down...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister celebrates veterans

Hazel Hawkins, Anthem Blue Cross sign new contract