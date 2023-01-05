good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 5, 2023
Article Search
uvas reservoir
Uvas Reservoir, seen here on Jan. 1, has exceeded its capacity. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Evacuation warnings issued near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin

By: Staff Report
85
0

Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy.

Just before 11pm, the county urged people living in these watershed areas to prepare to evacuate to a safe location.

The affected areas include:

• El Torro Road south of Highway 152 to Bloomfield Avenue

• Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152

• South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

• South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Road

• South of Lions Peak

• South of Day Road and Geri Lane

• Watsonville Road and Highway 152

Officials urge those living in those areas to gather their family members, pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medication, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights and phone chargers.  

Earlier in the evening, Valley Water CEO Rick Callender signed a countywide flood emergency, a move that allows the water district to take immediate actions necessary to help protect public life and property from flooding and high winds in Santa Clara County, according to a press release.

These rain levels have created impacts that include soils near or at their saturation point; creeks, streams and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage; and low-lying areas experiencing flooding, including road crossings. There is also an increased risk of rocks and sediments dislodging from the hillsides. 

Driving will be challenging during periods of gusty winds, especially for high-profile vehicles, including emergency response vehicles.

“This emergency declaration allows the County of Santa Clara to take appropriate measures to support the regional emergency response and ensure the safety of those who live and work in our jurisdiction,” County Executive Jeff Smith stated in a press release. “We continue to work with our partners at Valley Water, our cities, other state and local government agencies, and community-based organizations to protect the public.”

Uvas Reservoir, at 102% of capacity as of 10:45pm, has reached its spillway, according to Valley Water.

The public is encouraged to stay off the roads and away from creek beds, waterways and fast-moving waters. For information, visit PrepareSCC.org/Flood.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Hospital poised for a great fall

submitted -
What happens when Humpty Dumpty falls off the wall...
High School Sports

Hollister girls basketball team gets back to its winning ways

Emanuel Lee -
Despite a rather rough time in the John Araujo...
Business

Despite storms, drought presses on

Michael Moore -
Although recent rains have saturated Hollister and the surrounding...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Hospital poised for a great fall

Hollister girls basketball team gets back to its winning ways