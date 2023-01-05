Evacuation warnings issued near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin

Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy.

Just before 11pm, the county urged people living in these watershed areas to prepare to evacuate to a safe location.

The affected areas include:

• El Torro Road south of Highway 152 to Bloomfield Avenue

• Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152

• South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

• South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Road

• South of Lions Peak

• South of Day Road and Geri Lane

• Watsonville Road and Highway 152

Officials urge those living in those areas to gather their family members, pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medication, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights and phone chargers.

Earlier in the evening, Valley Water CEO Rick Callender signed a countywide flood emergency, a move that allows the water district to take immediate actions necessary to help protect public life and property from flooding and high winds in Santa Clara County, according to a press release.

These rain levels have created impacts that include soils near or at their saturation point; creeks, streams and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage; and low-lying areas experiencing flooding, including road crossings. There is also an increased risk of rocks and sediments dislodging from the hillsides.

Driving will be challenging during periods of gusty winds, especially for high-profile vehicles, including emergency response vehicles.

“This emergency declaration allows the County of Santa Clara to take appropriate measures to support the regional emergency response and ensure the safety of those who live and work in our jurisdiction,” County Executive Jeff Smith stated in a press release. “We continue to work with our partners at Valley Water, our cities, other state and local government agencies, and community-based organizations to protect the public.”

Uvas Reservoir, at 102% of capacity as of 10:45pm, has reached its spillway, according to Valley Water.

The public is encouraged to stay off the roads and away from creek beds, waterways and fast-moving waters. For information, visit PrepareSCC.org/Flood.