January 6, 2023
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

School board appoints Perez to represent Trustee Area 1

Hollister School District seat was vacant due to lack of candidates

By: Staff Report
The Hollister School District Board of Education on Jan. 4 appointed Jose A. Perez, Jr., to fill a vacancy on the five-member body, according to an announcement from HSD. 

A vacancy on the board occurred as of Dec. 8 due to a lack of candidates in the recent election, says the announcement. 

Perez will fill the seat representing Trustee Area 1 until the November 2024 election, unless a petition containing sufficient signatures calling for a special election is filed with the San Benito County of Schools. Such a petition must be filed no later than Feb. 3. 

The San Benito County Office of Education is located at 460 Fifth Street in Hollister. 

Hollister School Board Trustee Area 1 includes north Hollister. 

The Hollister School District includes 10 elementary schools in and around Hollister. For more information about the district, visit hesd.org. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

