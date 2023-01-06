School board appoints Perez to represent Trustee Area 1

The Hollister School District Board of Education on Jan. 4 appointed Jose A. Perez, Jr., to fill a vacancy on the five-member body, according to an announcement from HSD.

A vacancy on the board occurred as of Dec. 8 due to a lack of candidates in the recent election, says the announcement.

Perez will fill the seat representing Trustee Area 1 until the November 2024 election, unless a petition containing sufficient signatures calling for a special election is filed with the San Benito County of Schools. Such a petition must be filed no later than Feb. 3.

The San Benito County Office of Education is located at 460 Fifth Street in Hollister.

Hollister School Board Trustee Area 1 includes north Hollister.

The Hollister School District includes 10 elementary schools in and around Hollister. For more information about the district, visit hesd.org.