The San Benito County Office of Education held its annual Certificated and Classified Employee of the Year Celebration on April 17.

Each year, schools in San Benito County are invited to select one Certificated and one Classified employee who has had a significant impact on students to be honored at the event, says a press release from the county office. This year, 34 educators were recognized for their hard work and dedication to students.

The April 17 ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister.

This year’s employees of the year are:

Certificated Staff

Jose Ibarra, Accelerated Achievement Academy; Laurie Forrest, Accelerated Achievement Academy; Elizabeth Samuels, Anzar High School; Sierra Taylor, Aromas; Jennifer Molina, Calaveras; Jessica Walker, Cerra Vista; Yolanda Parra, Hollister Dual Language Academy; Maria Plemmons, Ladd Lane; Jason Hagins, Marguerite Maze; Adrian Silva-Guzman, R.O. Hardin; Erica Robledo-Dickens, Rancho San Justo; Katherine Martinez, Rancho Santana; Mark Krause , San Benito High School District; Wendy Abercrombie, Southside; Rachelle Lalande, Spring Grove/North County; Demi Hogeman, Sunnyslope; Rolan Resendiz, San Benito County Office of Education.

Classified Staff

Elizabeth Loredo, Anzar High School; Nowassa Cupples, Aromas; Sandra Simmons, Aromas-San Juan School District; Manuel Vargas, Calaveras; Alicia Page, Cerra Vista; Yolanda Rios, Hollister Dual Language Academy; Margie DelReal, Ladd Lane; Esther Bueno, Marguerite Maze; Christina Martinez, R.O. Hardin; Maria Molinar, Rancho San Justo; Terry Giner, Rancho Santana; Rosa Navarrete-Belsher, San Benito High School District; Lindsay Yorke, San Juan; Christina Crandall, Southside; David Traveria, Spring Grove/North County; Christina Murphy, Sunnyslope; Enrique Zendejas, San Benito County Office of Education.