County receives $750K from state budget for regional park

State and San Benito County officials this week celebrated the acquisition of $750,000 in the state budget to support development of the Riverview Regional Park Accessibility Project.

After spending many years in concept planning stages, the 70-acre regional park project gained momentum in April when the San Benito County Board of Supervisors and San Benito High School District reached a lease agreement for the property that will be used for the park. That agreement allowed the county to apply for up to $3 million in grant funding and move forward creating the park’s design.

On Sept. 16, Assemblymember Robert Rivas joined county officials at the board of supervisors meeting chambers to announce that the state budget includes $750,000 to support the local regional park project. The funding was included in Assembly Bill 170, the state’s Budget Act of 2021.

“The pandemic demonstrated just how important outdoor spaces are—they provide opportunities to exercise and connect that benefit (to) our physical and mental health. Everybody deserves equitable access to these spaces,” said Rivas, who represents Assembly District 30. “I am grateful to Supervisor Gonzales and San Benito County for their advocacy and collaboration to secure funding for this project. Now all San Benito County residents will be able to enjoy this outdoor space.”

The park project is located on the San Benito River, on River Parkway in Hollister.

Currently, the public is using the property for recreation despite the lack of parking or accessible trailheads. With funding secured, the county can now take steps to make improvements for increased inclusivity and accessibility, including an ADA-accessible trailhead and van-accessible parking spots.

“I want to thank Assemblymember Rivas for working with the Board of Supervisors to secure state budget support for the Accessibility Project at Riverview Regional Park,” said Supervisor Bea Gonzales, chair of the board of supervisors. “This park will include 70 acres that create more opportunities for residents to enjoy our beautiful outdoors. It is important that we work to make this park inclusive of all residents and I look forward to the completion of this accessibility project.”

The regional park would include sports facilities along with several other elements, which will be decided upon after the county conducts upcoming public outreach meetings with the community. The adjoining River Parkway will consist of a 20-mile corridor of the San Benito River and Tres Pinos Creek and provide multi-use (walking, bicycling and equestrian) trails.

On Sept. 17, county Resource Management Agency officials announced that they will host two upcoming community meetings on the Riverview Park plans. The meetings are scheduled for 4pm-7pm Sept. 29; and 9am to 12pm Oct. 2. Both meetings will take place at 0 Hospital Road, behind 3064 Riverview Way (on the corner of Hospital and Truckee streets), according to a county press release.

The purpose of the meetings is to “(address) the formation and development of the Riverview Community Park” and solicit input from the local public, according to county staff.