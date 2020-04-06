good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 6, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedNews

County reports second coronavirus death

Patient was admitted to hospital March 28

By: Staff Report
2
0

San Benito County health officials announced on April 3 that a second local resident has died of COVID-19.

The patient was a woman in her 80s who had several underlying health conditions, according to San Benito County staff. The woman had been isolating at home, but her symptoms worsened and she was taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas on March 28. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The woman was among the COVID-19 cases being monitored by San Benito County Public Health Services.

County officials expressed their condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“While we mourn her loss, we should all remember what a potentially dangerous virus this is,” said San Benito County Health Officer Marty Fenstersheib. “We must all take the opportunity to redouble our efforts to abide by the safety precautions. Please continue to be vigilant about keeping a safe distance from others, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.”

The first local resident who died with COVID-19 was Ken Machado, who died at his Paicines ranch on March 16, according to his family and friends. 

As of April 6, 369 San Benito County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 30 of these results coming back positive for the illness. Thirteen cases remain active. Of the total tests, 313 have come back negative and 26 are pending results.

The COVID-19 illness has resulted in a pandemic crisis that has forced the closure of schools, businesses and public gathering places in San Benito County and throughout the state and nation. Local residents are under a “shelter in place” order requiring them to stay home until May 3, except to conduct “essential” activities.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Demand grows at Community Food Bank

jreyes2 |
Last week, 1,800 families were served through the new drive-thru service that was implemented at the San Felipe Road food pantry due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Sports

Spring sports season is officially done

Emanuel Lee |
It's official: the 2019 high school spring...
Read more
News

Hazel Hawkins expands access to coronavirus testing

Staff Report |
Anyone with symptoms—such as fever, cough or shortness of breath—or who has been in contact with someone who has the virus, can call Hazel Hawkins’ hotline at (831) 636-2640.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Demand grows at Community Food Bank

Spring sports season is officially done