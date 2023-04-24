good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 25, 2023
Article Search
FLOODED Lone Tree Road in east San Benito County, pictured Jan. 3 during a dry spell between storms, was the scene of localized flooding during recent storms. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Disaster Recovery Center opens in downtown Hollister

Those affected by storms in San Benito County can seek assistance

By: Staff Report
15
0

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in downtown Hollister, where residents who were affected by severe storms in February and March can get information on available assistance. 

The center is located at the Strada Verde Innovation Park offices, 354 First St. The center is open from 9am-7pm Monday through Saturday. 

Those affected by the disaster—which officially began in San Benito County on Feb. 21—can meet face-to-face with recovery specialists if they need help applying for FEMA assistance, according to a press release from FEMA. 

Residents and property owners can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications. 

Recovery specialists can provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center, says the press release. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Specialists at the centers can also direct people to operators who can communicate in Spanish and many other languages by request. The centers also offer printed material in multiple languages.

Storms in February and March brought torrential rains throughout San Benito County and the Central Coast. The storms resulted in significant flooding and property damage in many communities, including San Benito County. 

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are “barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors,” says the press release. Those who use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and who need accommodations to communicate can notify FEMA staff at the center.

Residents can also apply to FEMA for assistance by phone or online, without having to visit the Disaster Recovery Center. To apply for assistance online, visit disasterassistance.gov, or use the FEMA mobile application. To apply by phone, call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362. Helpling operators are available from 4am-10pm daily. 

For an accessible video on how to apply, visit bit.ly/41B5V2e

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery centers to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans, says the press release. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists are also on hand at the recovery center to share home improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699, or follow twitter.com/Cal_OESfacebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

CA Attorney General intervenes in Amah Mutsun lawsuit

Staff Report -
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is stepping in on...
Agriculture

Bill would help undocumented disaster victims

Staff Report -
Three California assembly members on Tuesday introduced a newly...
High School Sports

Hollister’s Kohen Nelson possesses all of the tools to excel as a lacrosse goalie

Emanuel Lee -
When boys lacrosse teams play against Hollister High, attackmen...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,091FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

CA Attorney General intervenes in Amah Mutsun lawsuit

Bill would help undocumented disaster victims