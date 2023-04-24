Disaster Recovery Center opens in downtown Hollister

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in downtown Hollister, where residents who were affected by severe storms in February and March can get information on available assistance.

The center is located at the Strada Verde Innovation Park offices, 354 First St. The center is open from 9am-7pm Monday through Saturday.

Those affected by the disaster—which officially began in San Benito County on Feb. 21—can meet face-to-face with recovery specialists if they need help applying for FEMA assistance, according to a press release from FEMA.

Residents and property owners can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications.

Recovery specialists can provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center, says the press release. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Specialists at the centers can also direct people to operators who can communicate in Spanish and many other languages by request. The centers also offer printed material in multiple languages.

Storms in February and March brought torrential rains throughout San Benito County and the Central Coast. The storms resulted in significant flooding and property damage in many communities, including San Benito County.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are “barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors,” says the press release. Those who use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and who need accommodations to communicate can notify FEMA staff at the center.

Residents can also apply to FEMA for assistance by phone or online, without having to visit the Disaster Recovery Center. To apply for assistance online, visit disasterassistance.gov, or use the FEMA mobile application. To apply by phone, call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362. Helpling operators are available from 4am-10pm daily.

For an accessible video on how to apply, visit bit.ly/41B5V2e.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery centers to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans, says the press release. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists are also on hand at the recovery center to share home improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699, or follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.