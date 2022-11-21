good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 21, 2022
Article Search
Volunteers with the San Benito County Elections department help a voter deposit his Nov. 8 election ballot into a drop box outside the elections office. Photo: Juan Reyes
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Elections officials hope to wrap up vote count by Wednesday

Nearly 500 ‘challenged’ ballots remain uncounted as of Nov. 21

By: Michael Moore
18
0

San Benito County elections officials have a total of 617 ballots left to count in the Nov. 8 election as of Monday morning.

The vast majority of the uncounted ballots—498 mailed ballots—are considered “challenged,” and the voters who submitted them have until 5pm Nov. 23 to rectify those challenges in person, said Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz.

The challenged ballots were all sent by mail before or on Election Day. They have not been counted because they are missing a signature, or the signature does not match that on voter registration records, Diaz explained.

Diaz said the elections office has been in the process of contacting as many voters as they can who submitted the challenged ballots, giving them the chance to resolve the issues so their ballots can be counted. These voters have until 5pm Wednesday to visit the San Benito County Elections office in person, at 440 Fifth St. in Hollister, to resolve their ballot challenges.

Diaz said elections officials are planning to have all valid ballots from the Nov. 8 election counted by the night of Nov. 23. Of the remaining uncounted ballots, 109 are vote-by-mail ballots forwarded to the local office from other counties. These were postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

Also remaining to be counted are 10 provisional ballots cast by people whose voter registration status could not be verified on Election Day, Diaz said.

So far, elections officials have counted a total of 19,646 ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. That’s about 52% of the county’s 37,735 registered voters.

Diaz said that’s a “good overall” turnout for a midterm election. “Hopefully, the next election will be larger,” Diaz said.

The uncounted ballots are unlikely to change the lead in any local races for offices in San Benito County, Hollister or San Juan Bautista.

As of the latest ballot count update posted on the county elections website, Dom Zanger leads appointed incumbent Betsy Dirks for Supervisor District 1 by 155 votes (2,348 for Zanger to 2,193 for Dirks).

In the race for Hollister Mayor, Mia Casey holds a solid lead over incumbent Ignacio Velazquez, garnering more than 58% of the 10,811 ballots cast for that office.

Incumbent Rolan Resendiz continues to lead the four-person field for Hollister Council District 2, with 48% of the vote, according to the county election results page.

In the election for Hollister City Council District 3, incumbent Dolores Morales leads with 56.5% of the vote, versus challenger Rosalinda Sanchez’s 43.5%, according to elections officials.

The closest race on the local ballot is for three seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, in which a single uncounted ballot could change the lead. As of Nov. 21, Jackie Morris-Lopez leads that race with 396 votes, followed by Leslie Q. Jordan with 372 and Edwin J. Sabathia with 351.

The top three vote-getters will be elected to the San Juan Bautista council, and currently in fourth place in the ballot count is Jose Aranda with 350 votes—just one shy of breaking into the top three. Following Aranda is Steve Harris with 317 votes.

No significant change is likely in the results for any of the county measures on the ballot. Measure P (board of supervisor term limits) is still likely to pass with more than 77% of voters casting “Yes” votes.

Measure Q (general plan zoning amendment) and Measure R (TriCal safety buffer) are both defeated with 56% and 64% of voters, respectively, casting “No” votes.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Staff Report -
Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will...
Local News

Local LULAC chapter declared defunct

Michael Moore -
Local officers and the founder of the San Benito...
Business

Chamber, foundation honor award winners at Nov. 12 dinner, dance

Michael Moore -
The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and its...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,105FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Local LULAC chapter declared defunct