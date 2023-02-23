good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
48.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 23, 2023
Article Search
Matt and Tiffany Oetinger fernwood cellars
Matt and Tiffany Oetinger are the proprietors of Fernwood Cellars on Redwood Retreat Road. Photo: Linda Pond
NewsBusinessFeatured

Fernwood Cellars navigates changes

South County winery has long history on Redwood Retreat Road

By: Laura Ness
42
0

Much has changed in the Santa Clara Valley since the pandemic. Brands have come and gone, but Fernwood Cellars, at the end of Redwood Retreat Road, has stayed the course, even through rocky times. Owners Matt and Tiffany Oetinger are in it for the long haul: their roots go deep here on this land, where Matt’s family has been for five generations.

Redwood Retreat dates back to 1863, when a pair of immigrants from Nova Scotia, Annis and Charles Sanders, claimed a 96-acre parcel as part of the Homestead Act of 1862, in this heavily forested area of Santa Clara County. Sanders built a 20-room hotel and popular resort along a creek that drew many visitors from the city of San Francisco. They were charmed by the big trees and the warm summer weather: a delightful contrast to the foggy climes of the City by the Bay. 

The resort operated until the Great Depression forced its closure. The third generation to inherit the property had health issues and used the place only as a getaway. Vagrants destroyed the remaining structures by fire in the 1960s. The fourth generation to inherit the land, Linda Pond, the only child of Gen 3, built a home at Redwood Retreat and also restored some of the resort property, including the Sanders’ original homestead. Linda married Lew Oetinger, with whom she had a son, Matt. She planted vineyards and installed an irrigation system. 

Matt, a UC Davis Biology major, became vineyard manager at Clos LaChance Winery in Morgan Hill, but eventually put all his energies into Fernwood Cellars, where he built the present day winery building and tasting room. 

“We’re in a state of non-stop evolution,” said Oetinger, winegrower and co-proprietor of Fernwood Cellars, who operates the business along with his wife, Tiffany. “Covid did a real number on us. You can’t just hit the ‘Return to Normal’ button!” 

He says that the pent-up demand of the general public to return to events is right back where it used to be, which is gratifying and reassuring. Events often comprise a significant portion of a small winery’s revenue stream, and that was completely cut off during the Covid-mandated closures. 

However, he admits the tasting room portion of the equation is still evolving. 

“The issue here in Santa Clara Valley is one of tremendous, almost chaotic growth,” he said. “When I started, there were 12 of us. Now there are 50. People are opening up garage doors and saying, ‘hey, we are a winery!’ So many options seriously dilute the tasting pool.”

And not everyone will survive, because it takes more than luck to make it in the wine business. 

“When Silicon Valleyites build their ‘passion project’ for a winery, they come with a substantial amount of money in the bank: they can operate at a loss,” Oetinger said. “But for people like us, winemaking is what we do for a living: it’s not a hobby. We can’t run in the red, because we can’t pay the mortgage. We lean on our events, including weddings.” 

Oetinger also relies on his business installing vines for backyard vineyard projects, and has been doing it for more than 15 years. He’s installed as few as 100 vines up to 80 acres.

“Currently we manage 26 vineyards,” Oetinger said. “The largest is probably Vanumanutagi, which is planted to Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Gruner Veltliner and Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Asked if he’s seeing a shift in the varietals people are putting in these days, he said, “Most people are still driven by what they like to drink, so mostly Bordeaux or Burgundy varietals.”

As for wineries to whom he is selling fruit, L&M Vineyards and Storrs are current clients, to whom he has sold Ancient Vine Carignane, Zinfandel, Merlot, Malbec and Petite Verdot.

“Mostly wineries are simply looking for lots that fit their style/vision,” Oetinger said. “Managing so many vineyards allows me to vinify what I want for my program, and sell the rest.” 

The majority of Fernwood Cellars wines come from the Estate vineyard and Vanumanutagi, along with a handful from the Los Altos Hills area. Presently, you’ll find 2021 Estate Chardonnay, 2019 Round Rocks (Rhone Blend), 2019 Estate Syrah, 2020 Malbec and 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon on the tasting list.

Fernwood Cellars, 7137 Redwood Retreat Road in Gilroy, is open the first and third weekends of each month, through March. Tastings are held in the original tasting room adjacent to the barrel room and crush pad, across from the Grove area. Tastings on weekends are from noon to 4:45pm, with the last pour at 4:30pm. No reservations are required, but parties larger than six are asked to contact [email protected] or 408.848.0611 at least one week in advance, to make arrangements.

Upcoming events

Fernwood Cellars will host the following events:

• Lobster Boil: June 3-4

• Reserve Dinner in the Vineyard with Le Papillon: July 8

• Dinner in the Grove: Aug. 26

• Harvest Dinner in the Vineyard with California Inspirations: Sept. 9

Laura Ness

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Local scene: Academic honors

Laura Ness -
Logue makes Dean’s List Hollister resident Sam Logue, a Biology/Health...
Community

Guest view: Hospital needs outside, objective guidance to survive

Laura Ness -
The best chance for Hazel Hawkins Hospital to survive...
Business

Corbin introduces magnet-powered motor

Laura Ness -
Mike Corbin, one of Hollister’s best-known business owners who...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local scene: Academic honors

Guest view: Hospital needs outside, objective guidance to survive