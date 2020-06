A fire that sparked in the southern end of San Benito County on June 16 is 65 percent contained at 800 acres as of June 18.

Crews from Cal Fire and Hollister Fire responded to the Bitter Fire, located in Bitterwater northeast of King City, at about 12:45 p.m. on June 16. The fire is burning alongside Highway 25 and Hernandez-Coalinga Road, according to Cal Fire.

Air tankers, helicopters, engines, crews and bulldozers are currently battling the blaze. The cause is under investigation.