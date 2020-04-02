good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 2, 2020
Sheriff’s investigators released a photo of this Ruger handgun, which was allegedly found in the vehicle occupied by five suspects accused in a drive-by shooting on April 1.
NewsCrimeFeatured

Five arrested after San Juan Bautista shooting

All are suspected of attempted murder, other charges

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a young man and four teenagers after they shot at a group of juveniles in San Juan Bautista, resulting in injuries to an innocent bystander Wednesday night, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators think the shooting was gang-related.

About 7:35pm April 1, five people in a red Nissan Rogue were traveling on Fifth Street when the driver, Brian Moreno, passed a group of juveniles walking in the area of Polk Street, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Taylor. Moreno performed a u-turn and drove back toward the juveniles.

As the Nissan passed the group, a male juvenile extended his arm out of the window and fired nine shots at the group as they ran away, authorities said. Several bullets struck a home, and some rounds entered the residence. One of the residents inside was hit by a bullet and was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after the shooting, two California State Park rangers—who heard the shots fired—arrived at the crime scene. Hollister Fire Department personnel also arrived. “It was due to this rapid response that a ‘be on the lookout’ was broadcast for the Nissan,” Taylor said in a press release.

Hearing the broadcast, Hollister Police officers strategically “self-deployed” to locations where they thought the suspect vehicle might enter the city limits, authorities said. Officer Bryce Morgan located the Nissan as it turned onto Union Road from eastbound Highway 156. He conducted a traffic stop on the car, which was still occupied by the five suspects.

Brian Moreno

Numerous Hollister Police officers and sheriff’s deputies assisted with the high-risk traffic stop, which took place at Union Road and Geneil Court, police said. The stop resulted in the arrest, without further incident, of Moreno, 19, of Hollister. Also arrested were four 17-year-old suspects: three males and one female.

A search of the Nissan found a Ruger handgun and several shell casings, police said.

All five suspects were booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child endangerment and participation in a street gang, according to the sheriff’s office. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partners at California State Parks, Hollister Fire Department and the Hollister Police Department,” reads the sheriff’s press release. “Without their assistance, this case would not have been solved in the rapid manner it was. Hollister Police were instrumental in locating the suspects moments after the shooting occurred. It is only through the selfless cooperation of our partners that we are able to come together to solve these cases.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, authorities said.

Staff Report

News

Daily deep clean at San Benito High

jreyes2 |
The San Benito High School District is taking serious measures when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak as crew members continue to work daily to disinfect the campus.
News

San Benito County schools closed for rest of year

jreyes2 |
The San Benito County Office of Education took what seems to be the final blow as doors to all its school sites are officially closed through the end of the Spring semester.
News

County: Stay home one more month

Staff Report |
San Benito County officials have extended the local stay-home order to May 3, and issued a new requirement that all “essential” businesses remaining open must implement a “social distancing protocol” for the duration of the order.
