Freemasons support youth and homeless

Members of Texas Masonic Lodge #46, located in San Juan Bautista, held a fundraiser on Nov. 12 to benefit local youth and homeless programs.

Texas Lodge’s Teresa Herrick and her husband, Kevin, spearheaded the fundraiser by holding a “Legit Phở Cooking Class” and holiday floral arrangement pumpkin auction, says a press release from the lodge.

Pumpkins were donated by local Swank Farms, and many community residents provided clippings of succulents or donated generously by buying tickets to the cooking class.

With more than 30 attendees present, Teresa demonstrated the soup-making steps while Kevin provided a history of Texas Lodge and displayed their centuries-old Lodge records as entertainment. All attendees received a copy of the Phở recipe and supplies to make their own Phở at home.

Afterward, all enjoyed a bowl of the fabulous fare, and bid on the pumpkins, according to the press release.

This past week, representatives of Texas Lodge #46 visited Hollister’s H.O.M.E. Resource Center and the Scouts BSA troop #428 in San Juan Bautista to present the proceeds to the organizations.