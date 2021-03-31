Fabric fans rejoice—a national quilt show is making its way to Gilroy.

The Tula Pink National Quilt Show is making a stop at The Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy from April 8-18, with a virtual tour set for April 7.

Quilters from across the country were invited to participate in the HomeMade Contest, using fabric by renowned designer Tula Pink.

Gilroy resident Lydia Cheney was among the 12 finalists selected by a jury of quilting experts for her quilt, “Celebrate HomeMade.” To celebrate the finalists, a traveling trunk show visits the city of each of the winners.

The Gilroy show is hosted by The Neon Exchange and Nimble Thimble, where proceeds from the silent auction and boutique will be donated to St. Joseph’s Family Center.

“Their effort to feed and provide supplies to the community has continued throughout Covid,” Neon Exchange founder Toni Bowles said. “We would like to donate to help continue that. The need is greater than ever.”

Thirteen quilts will be offered through a silent auction, all of which have been made by local residents, said Nimble Thimble owner Linda Williams, in addition to hundreds of items available for purchase at the show.

A live virtual tour will be presented at facebook.com/neonexchange on April 7 at 6pm, hosted by Mike McNamara, president of the Pajaro Valley Quilt Association.

Bowles said the nearby Milias and Old City Hall restaurants will be offering discounts on meals for attendees of the show. Attendees are also encouraged to check out the latest artwork on display at the neighboring Gallery 1202 and 6th Street Studios around the corner from The Neon Exchange.

“You can make a day out of it,” Bowles said.

The Tula Pink National Quilt Show will take place April 8-18, 10am-4pm, at The Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St. in downtown Gilroy. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To purchase tickets and make a reservation, visit tulapinkquiltshow.planningpod.com.

Williams and McNamara will also be the featured guests on the Quarantine Cooking Show, airing April 3 at 1pm on The Neon Exchange’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3u7Prh0.