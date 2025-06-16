Gurleen Khajuria, a Gavilan College STEM tutor and aspiring materials scientist, has been awarded the 2025 Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship.

The $20,000 award supports community college students transferring to UC Santa Cruz who have shown exceptional academic achievement, leadership and commitment to service.

Gavilan College announced the scholarship award this week.

Khajuria, a graduate of Central High School in Morgan Hill, will transfer to UC Santa Cruz this fall to pursue a degree in Materials Science and Engineering. She plans to continue on to a master’s program after earning her bachelor’s degree.

“Gavilan was the boost I needed,” Khajuria said. “It gave me space to reflect on what mattered while still pushing me to grow. The support I received from faculty made all the difference.”

During her time at Gavilan, Khajuria worked as a STEM Center tutor and later as an embedded tutor for organic chemistry, where she led study sessions and mentored peers.

She credits instructors Rachel Araiza, Marla Butler and Ken Wagman for their encouragement and guidance. She was named a recipient of the scholarship while lying in bed and immediately called her older brother, the first person she wanted to tell.

The Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship was established in 1993 by then-UCSC Chancellor Karl S. Pister to support high-potential students transferring from 13 regional community colleges. The award provides $20,000 over two years, along with academic and leadership development opportunities. Recipients are selected for their resilience, academic excellence and contributions to their college or community.

“Gurleen’s dedication, quiet leadership and drive to help others make her an extraordinary representative of Gavilan College,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, Superintendent/President of Gavilan College. “She reflects the very purpose of this scholarship and the promise of what is possible when students are supported to succeed.”