After two years of struggles, the Gavilan Rams’ men’s soccer team has turned things around. Coach Ivan Bastida’s Rams are off to a 3-0-1 start and the defense is shining.

Gavilan opened the season on Aug. 28 down south at Antelope Valley. In a feisty game with six yellow cards, the Marauders scored at the 56:07 mark but Gavilan’s Mekhi David, a Live Oak grad, found the equalizer at 76:54. Keeper Yair Arias, a Hollister alumnus, made three saves to gain the result.

The Rams returned home and drilled Contra Costa 7-0 on Sept. 1. Keepers Arias and Gilroy grad Isaac Olivares shared the shutout. Gavilan scored four in the first half and three more after the break. Goals came from midfielder Noel Lira, defenseman Lucas Aguirre, ex-Hollister High forward Luis Aguilar, David, midfielder Julias Arrellano, midfielder and Hollister graduate Jared Huerta and defenseman Sergio Ramirez.

Three days later, Yuba came to town and it was another Rams’ shutout. The contest was tied at half and Aguilar scored in the 64th minute for the game-winner. On the pitch, Gavilan dominated with a 22-4 margin in shots, an amazing 15-2 in the second half. Corners were 5-1 in favor of the Rams.

Gavilan followed that with a 3-1 victory over Siskiyous on Sept. 8. Olivares was in goal and the offense was humming, scoring all three tallies in the first half. Midfielder Jhustin Diaz, a Sobrato grad, found the back of the net in the 8th minute and again in the 10th minute. Defender Darren Hernandez, a Gilroy alum, joined in the fun with a goal in the 32nd minute.

Gavilan is back in action on Sept. 11 at 4pm out in the Central Valley at Lemoore College. The Rams are back home the next day with a 12noon contest against rival Monterey Peninsula College.

This story was updated at 2:25pm Sept. 10 to correct the Rams’ current win-loss record.

Gavilan’s Lucas Aguirre keeps his head up as he moves the ball against Yuba on Sept. 4. Photo: Chris Mora