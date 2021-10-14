Gilroy Ostrich Farm joins variety of regional Halloween events

Gilroy Ostrich Farm’s Halloween Spooktacular is back, and more animals are heading to their new home soon.

Farm Manager Tiffany Lorenzo said the farm will soon welcome peacocks, donkeys, turkeys and more who will join the current residents that include goats, alpacas, rabbits, chickens and…dinosaurs?

The youngsters may think so, Lorenzo noted, but those tall, long-necked feathered animals are actually ostriches, the stars of the farm.

The farm, now in its third year, has been a hit with families, Lorenzo said, and is a popular spot for school tours where young students can get hands-on experience with life on the farm, including feeding its various inhabitants.

Throughout October, the Gilroy Ostrich Farm is decked out with Halloween-themed displays, as well as a pumpkin patch (with the gourds going fast) and a hay maze. The farm stand toward the front of the property is filled with Halloween costumes and other items geared toward the spooky.

The Gilroy Ostrich Farm, which opened in 2019, is located at 5560 Pacheco Pass Highway near the intersection of San Felipe Road. It is open daily from 9am to 6pm. To purchase tickets, visit gilroyostrichfarm.com.

Now midway through October, Halloween is in full swing.

LJB Farms’ pumpkin patch is open daily from 10am to 5pm at 5858 Fitzgerald Ave. in San Martin. The farm offers a variety of pumpkins to choose from, as well as photo opportunities throughout the patch. LJB Farms also operates a U-Pick patch and fresh produce stand on the corner of East Main Avenue and Condit Road in Morgan Hill, which is open Thursdays through Sundays 12pm to 6pm through the end of October.

Gilroy Gardens’ “It’s a Whole New Boo!” runs Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31. The event features Halloween light displays throughout the park, as well as live musical shows, trick-or-treat opportunities for children and other haunted attractions. Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch will also debut his new book, “Elephant Garlic Halloween,” with readings at the park on Oct. 23-24. For information, visit gilroygardens.org/halloween.

Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch, highlighted by a giant pumpkin pyramid and a train, is open through Oct. 31 at the corner of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue near the Morgan Hill/San Jose border. For information, visit spinafarmspumpkinpatch.com.

Swank Farms’, 4751 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister, annual Fall Experience features a pumpkin patch and other activities, including the Trail of Lights and Frights, through Oct. 31. For information, visit swankfarms.com.

Casa de Fruta’s Pumpkin Junction returns daily at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister.

Hollister Recreation will host Trick or Treat Street in downtown Hollister from South Street to Fourth Street on Oct. 31 from 11am to 1pm.For the adults, local wine and craft beer will be flowing at various downtown Gilroy businesses on Oct. 16 from 1-5pm during Vines and Hops, and attendees are encouraged to dress up for the spirit of Halloween. For information and tickets, visit bit.ly/3FbURO4.