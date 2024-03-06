This story will be updated.
San Benito County District 5 Supervisor Bea Gonzales was falling behind her challenger Ignacio Velasquez according to Tuesday night’s preliminary election results.
As of 8:20pm March 5, the incumbent was trailing with 45% of the vote as former Hollister Mayor Velasquez pulled ahead with 54%.
Gonzales told the Free Lance before the preliminary results came in that she is hopeful for a win.
“We ran a positive and clean campaign and we are confident we will come out on top,” Gonzales said.
Velasquez could not be reached for comment on election night.