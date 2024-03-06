San Benito County District 2 Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki was in front in the race against San Juan Bautista council member John Freeman Tuesday night.

As of 8:20pm March 5 Kosmicki was leading over Freeman with 60% of the votes counted.

Kosmicki said before the results came in that he hoped his constituents recognized his efforts to represent the district.

“I put in the work and that means getting out and talking to thousands of residents over the last nine months or so. I did what I could to understand the district and I’ve done a lot in just three years on the board, and I’m hopeful that people saw that,” Kosmicki said.