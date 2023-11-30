good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 30, 2023
Article Search
Hollister High School
FeaturedHollister HighNews

Ground breaks on new student union building at Hollister High School

By: Josué Monroy
48
0

The groundbreaking for the new student union building at Hollister High School took place last month, with contractor Blach Construction leading the project. 

The new facility will provide HHS with multi-purpose gathering spaces, including a state-of-the-art kitchen and food service area. Robert Rivas, speaker of the California State Assembly and an alumni of the San Benito High School District, spoke at the groundbreaking event on Oct. 26 which also featured school officials and community members.

“Our new Student Union is a marquee project for the community that will further enhance our Hollister High School campus and, more importantly, positively impact the needs of our expanding student body,” said SBHSD Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum in a press release.. “Once complete, it will offer students new and centralized areas to meet, collaborate and study while enabling us to increase our crucial food service offerings.”

With nearly 3,500 students, Hollister High is the tenth largest high school in California in a growing city of over 46,000. Construction on the $14.3 million project is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is funded in part by the state, according to SBHSD. 

Once completed, the building will be the last of 28 projects within the district’s facilities Master Plan at HHS. Blach Construction also spearheaded the building of a science and robotics lab classroom building; a technical education center; several athletics facilities; a maintenance, operations and transportation building and the Visual & Performing Arts and Academic Building.

Blach Construction was founded in 1970 and is based in Silicon Valley, specializing in education, housing, institutional, mixed-use and workplace building types.

The 8,500-square-foot student union building was designed by Aedis Architects, a Bay Area educational facilities designer with 70 years experience. The Hollister High project uses a customizable steel building structure which minimizes construction structural framing costs, according to the media release. The new facility will replace the current campus food service setup, which  only accommodates about 65% of students, and will provide meals to an estimated 90% of the campus. 

This new capacity will help address food insecurity for Hollister Hgh students, according to the district. The facilities will have a kitchen and food service space; indoor multi-purpose areas and an exterior quad.

“We have enjoyed a trusted and collaborative partnership with San Benito High School District, delivering many innovative projects alongside Aedis for the betterment of Hollister High School and its surrounding community,” said Blach project executive Brad Fannin. “Building the new Student Union Building is particularly gratifying, as it will enable all students to thrive at school, offering greater access to improved food service offerings and central gathering spaces.”

Josué Monroy
Josué Monroy

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Pancake breakfast and toy drive Dec. 9

Chorale holiday concerts San Benito Oriana Chorale will present their...
Community

Lights are on

Hollister and its residents, organizations and businesses rang in...
Community

Delta Kappa Gamma holds annual conference

Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of professional women...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Pancake breakfast and toy drive Dec. 9

Lights are on