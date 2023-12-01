Delta Kappa Gamma holds annual conference

Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of professional women educators, held its Area V Fall conference in early November. The conference in Seaside included Delta Kappa Gamma members from counties and cities throughout the Central Coast.

Delta Kappa Gamma is “a philanthropic force on the international scene, giving millions of dollars annually in scholarships, grants and project support, says a press release from Delta Kappa Gamma Area V. The society also promotes literacy, professional and personal growth, and excellence in education.

The theme for the fall conference was “Charting our course together—diversity, equality, inclusion, mentorships,” says the press release. Area V chapters in attendance included Theta and Zeta Chi from Santa Cruz County, Zeta Epsilon from Watsonville and Hollister area, Gamma Alpha from Morgan Hill, Delta Lambda from Monterey area, Theta Pi and Theta Omicron from Salinas area.

The area’s guest speaker was Carrie Rodrigues Jackson, MA Educational Psychology and Exemplar Lead with CalECSE (Early Childhood Special Education Network). She spoke on a new early childhood project on identification and support of young California students, says the release. Their values are to provide equitable access, innovative solutions, supportive excellence, collaborative partnerships and professional integrity.

Jackson’s group has provided coordinated services to families of students identified as special education, autistic and on the spectrum, says the press release.

Also at the conference, Area V Awards were presented for service to the chapter, the profession and the community. Items were up for auction to provide funds for professional development and used books were on sale throughout the morning.